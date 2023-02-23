Senior’s Red & White Ball

By Oniya Rolle

What a time last night! I can say everyone even volunteers enjoyed. This Senior Red & White Ball happens every year. The event fell on February 17th, 2023, and was held at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, which was formerly opened May 20th, 2022.

As a volunteer, I can say we were decked out with our black buttoned down shirts black pants and a red bow tie. Guests wore red and white attire.

As guests came in, we were reassured their confidence was high, and they were ready to have good time. They strutted down the red carpet as we applauded, clapped, and cheered them on.

Skimming the room, you could see that it was full of smiles and good vibes. As everyone got seated, a toast was made for being able to put together and organize the event , including all involved in making it a reality.

As a volunteer server, my purpose was to ensure that guests were having a good time and accompany them if they needed water or maybe even more appetizers.

They were served finger foods, followed by fresh mash potatoes and gravy asparagus and salmon served with a rich red velvet cake.

Performances from local law enforcement officers ensued while guest enjoyed the banquet. additionally, we had two officers sing while some played the drums, trumpet, and piano.

This senior crew sang, danced and had a great time, creating a memorable night for everyone.