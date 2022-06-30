SHE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT

At the end of the year Awards ceremony at Pompano Beach Middle School, six grader Payton Buggs walked away with many top honors. She is pictured here with Principal Sonja Braziel holding her Student of the Year Principal’s Award. She won numerous Debate awards, was inducted into the Junior National Honor Society, received the Character Award for Going Above and Beyond, and received academic awards for receiving Straight A in all four quarters in Math, Science, and Language Arts. Her proud mother Tiffany King-Smith said she makes sure her daughters Payton and Nhema have a solid spiritual and educational foundation to carry them forward in life.