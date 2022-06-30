SHE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT

June 30, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
She is pictured here with Principal Sonja Braziel holding her Student of the Year Principal’s Award

At the end of the year Awards ceremony at Pompano Beach Middle School, six grader Payton Buggs walked away with many top honors. She is pictured here with Principal Sonja Braziel holding her Student of the Year Principal’s Award. She won numerous Debate awards, was inducted into the Junior National Honor Society, received the Character Award for Going Above and Beyond, and received academic awards for receiving Straight A in all four quarters in Math, Science, and Language Arts. Her proud mother Tiffany King-Smith said she makes sure her daughters Payton and Nhema have a solid spiritual and educational foundation to carry them forward in life.

About Carma Henry 19968 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*