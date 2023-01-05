Shevrin Jones appointed to Black council

By Issac Morgan, Florida Phoenix

A council created by the Florida Legislature to improve conditions for Black men and boys has faced myriad challenges but has gained a new member this week: State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Black Democrat who recently joined the Biden administration for an end-of-year briefing at the White House.

Just last year, the Florida Council on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys had difficulties around financial issues and member attendance, making voting on important matters a challenge.

So far this year, the council has just 14 members listed on its website, including Chairman Jerome Hill. The group – created in 2006 – is supposed to comprise a 19-member board led by the chairman.

Last week, Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo announced on Twitter the appointment of Jones, a Democrat representing part of Miami-Dade County.

“Shev (Shevrin) is a caring and passionate leader who never met a stranger,” Passidomo tweeted. “He wants the best for each person he meets and will work hard to assist the Council’s mission of engaging, educating, equipping and encouraging all black men and boys to successfully achieve their full potential.”

Jones responded on Twitter, thanking Passidomo.

“Thank you, Madam President, @Kathleen4SWFL for this appointment! I look forward to representing you and my colleagues on the council,” Jones posted.

Through a variety of mentorship programs, the council was established to “study conditions negatively affecting black males in our state,” according to its website.

Florida Phoenix is awaiting a response from the council about its new initiatives and other business.

As for financial hardships, a legislative effort for the 2021-22 fiscal year to get $150,000 into the budget had failed, as previously reported by the news outlet. However, the state budget for 2022-23 shows $350,000 in recurring funds to support the council.