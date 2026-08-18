YMCA of South Florida Hosts Free Health Fair in Fort Lauderdale

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All Broward County residents are welcome

Submitted by Carlos Goycochea | Pierson Grant PR

The YMCA of South Florida, in partnership with the University of Miami Department of Community Service (UMDOCS), will host a FREE Health Fair on Saturday, August 29 at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street, in Fort Lauderdale. This community event will take place from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. and is open to all Broward County residents. All services provided are confidential.

Services provided by UMDOCS include breast exams, blood pressure measurement, blood sugar/diabetes testing, bone density screenings, colon cancer screenings, cholesterol testing, child health education, dental screenings, skin cancer screenings, mental health screenings, HIV & hepatitis C screenings, vision & glaucoma screenings, pap smears, men’s health screenings, emergency preparedness, physical therapy, and kidney health screenings.

For more information and to pre-register online, visit https://ymcasouthflorida.org/event/umdocs-health-fair/. For anyone needing special assistance, please make arrangements at least one week prior to the fair by emailing FortLauderdale-DOCSHF@med.miami.edu.