SHO present annual collegiate scholarship competition

The Sistrunk Historical Organization is pleased to present its annual collegiate scholarship competition that presents a financial need. The scholarship is available to all 2023 graduating seniors that plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational school as a full-time student in the fall.

Each scholarship is worth $1,000. Scholarship applicants must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and be a resident of Broward County. For more information, please access the Sistrunk Historical Organization website at https://www.sistrunkfestival.org/ or call (754) 779-4376.

The deadline to apply is July 15, 2023.