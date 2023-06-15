The Indicted One,  Aided by  Leeches and Shielded by  a Partial Judge

Admitting to Seeing and Knowing No Evil, Is More Dangerous Than The Doer of Evil…. John Johnson II 06/12/23

Former President Trump throughout his life has brazenly demonstrated his abominable character. His lack of morality, penchant for criminality, lust for money, pursuit of women, and racism amplifies his unfitness. Most importantly, his disdain for the rule of law makes him dangerous for democracy. Twice impeached, rejected by voters, sued for millions, now, he’s indicted for the second time.

Yet, he finds himself swarmed by MAGA followers who can be considered repulsive human leeches. Regrettably, Judge Aileen Cannon awaits to again tilt the scale of justice to favor Trump. She too joins the leeches to shield the “Indicted One” from justice.

If Judge Cannon refuses to acknowledge how her partial behavior towards Trump’s previous indictment tilted the scale of justice and doesn’t recuse herself, she’s as great a threat to the rule of law as the “Indicted One.” Did Trump know that she would become a member of the lava of leeches?

Trump due to his despicable behavior, which endangered this Nation, represents a deadly threat. Law bidding citizens with an appreciation for democracy and respect for individual rights/freedoms for all people should be more WOKE than ever. Our democracy is also on trial.

Sadly, this isn’t the case for Republicans. Instead, they’re as attracted to Trump as leeches are to flesh and flies are to a dead animal left alongside a deserted road. Is it not obvious that Republicans and their base of white nationals have allowed racism and bigotry to devour their morality?

Americans must stop asking, “Why is it that Republicans and their base of white nationals are so devoted to Trump and what do they fear?” The answer is simple: leeches and flies don’t fear a decomposing dead animal because they’re the same. Is it not clear that Trump and the leeches/MAGA group are of the same decomposing

Republican Party. Their hatred towards democracy is mutual.

Yes, the Republican Party is steadily decomposing. Just as leeches swarm around flesh, Republican Congress persons are appearing on social media networks defending Trump and criticizing the Department of Justice. What’s even more astonishing, millions of conservative white voters eagerly donate money to fund Trump’s legal defense.

Again, led by the indicted former president, the Republican Party and their base of Evangelical white nationals have turned their vengeance against the LGBTQ community. This segment of America continues to hate as a mad dog that chases its tail. Or who as white supremacists praise the Confederate flag and champion the naming of military bases after Confederate General. Why do they continually need to manufacture hatred towards non-white people?

Despite all the anti-democratic tactics that Trump and the Republican Party have deployed to dismantle our democracy and the rule of law, their threats are of no avail. Just as there is a method of getting rid of filth and blood sucking leeches, this same method works equally as well against a corrupt president.

Leeches’ elimination and destruction occur with the removal of the filth from which they evolved using a strong sterilization disinfected solution or table salt. On second thought, skip the salt. The indictment issued against former president Trump, by the Department of Justice, constitutes the initial steps required to hold him accountable.

A trial before a jury of Trump’s peers, if concluded with a conviction, will provide evidence that no one, not even a former president, is above the “Rule of Law.” This too will strike a serious blow to the decomposing Republican Party.

However, because the Republican Party is “Of, For, and By Trump, it’ll continue to linger dangerously. Congresspersons, such as Graham, Biggs, Greene, and McCarthy, behaving as leeches, will surely continue to create conspiracies to divide the Nation.

Will Trump, “The Indicted One,” swarmed by leeches and cloaked by a partial judge again escape justice? Republicans don’t give a rat’s tail about democracy, they merely lust for power and the preservation of white privileges.

YOU BE THE JUDGED