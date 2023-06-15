Arrest the Babayka

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

About 40 years ago when I began writing The Gantt Report, some of my better friends were quick to call me crazy.

Today, they say I was ahead of the times!

News reporters from all media venues around the world are broadcasting and printing stories about the recent indictment of Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, also known as the Russian Babayka.

Newsmen around the world are suggesting that Trump has been a liar, a crook, and possibly an enemy of the American people and the American way.

Well, I believe Trump has acted like he always has.

African Americans should know better than other Americans that the Bogeyman and his dad, “Papa Babayka”, once refused to rent housing to Black people in New York, he called for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, a group of Black men wrongfully accused of rape, he lied about the birthplace of Barack Obama and said he was thus ineligible to serve as President of the United States, and he once proclaimed that Blacks should go back to their huts in Africa.

Donald Trump was impeached twice, and at the time of this writing, he was indicted twice and is facing charges in civil and criminal cases.

The most recent indictment about the taking of classified, top secret, and other documents that belong to the American people and the American government resulted in 37 counts of misconduct.

There are several people in jail right now for mishandling or misplacing government papers so it would only be fair to place the ex-president in a room next to his friends and supporters in Cell Block D.

Why did Trump take hundreds of important government documents to Mar-a-Lago? Follow the money and find out.

There are many countries and individuals in the world, enemies, and allies, that would love to get their hands on America’s most secret documents.

I have no proof, but I don’t think it is far-fetched to think that whatever Trump knows about America’s military, nuclear and other secrets, his “friends”, like Vladimir Putin know too.

Don’t act like you don’t know that Trump shared government secrets with Russian government representatives in the White House not so long ago. Trump campaign information was also shared with Russian operatives prior to his presidential election win and Trump confidants and so-called Trump lawyers met and talked to various Russian businesses and citizens time after time.

The current charges against the Babayka are serious, but Trump also has the election interference charges being investigated by Fulton County Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis and insurrection and sedition charges being investigated by a Department of Justice Special Prosecutor.

Years ago, I wrote that Trump should be arrested. No one, not even a political Bogeyman, is above the law.

When Trump said Hillary Clinton should have been arrested for improper usage of confidential U.S. documents, he was voicing exactly what should happen to him.

Again, arrest Donald Trump!