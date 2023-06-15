Former President Donald Trump Indicted a Second Time

By Roger Caldwell

On August 18, 2016, former President Trump stated, “In my administration I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.” With quotes like this, it would appear that the country is in good hands.

On September 6, 2016, Trump stated, “We also need to fight this battle by collecting intelligence and then protecting, protecting our classified secrets…. We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified.

It has always been easy for Trump to speak the words, but executing a policy many times turned into a lie. When the words sounded good, Trump was an excellent salesman until it was time to do the work. Many times only half of the work got done, because accountability was lacking, and many times the policy/story was a fabrication.

In 2021, Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice. In March 2023, he became the first president in history to face criminal charges after being charged with 34 felonies in New York. It appears that crime and corruption follow the former president where ever he lies down to sleep.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, former President Trump became the first president found federally indicted, with 37 federal charges against him. The list of Trump’s corruption and criminality goes back decades, and he has used his money and power to avoid prison. Trump is clearly a present danger to America and its Democratic principles, but the Republicans believe he is being politically prosecuted.

The media knew that special counsel Jack Smith’s office had indicted Donald Trump in the classified documents case, but until the actual indictment was unsealed, we didn’t have the details about the precise charges, and the number of counts.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, NBC News reported: The indictment outlining Federal charges against former President Donald Trump for alleged mishandling of classified documents has been unsealed, revealing he’s been charged with 37 felony counts. The document released Friday, which also names Trump aide Walt Nauta, outlines criminal charges related to the over 100 classified documents federal agents recovered from Trump’s Florida resort in August of last year.

The former president allegedly kept sensitive documents that included information “regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Trump also allegedly stored boxes containing documents in a variety of unsecured locations at Mar-a-Lago, including a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room. The storage and the different locations the former president kept these documents puts the United States at risk for a foreign attack.

As Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, there is fundamentally something wrong with the thinking of White America. With 40% of America supporting (MAGA) Trump, he is in a position to secure the Republican nomination.

It does not matter which laws Trump has broken, it only matters that he is protecting and supporting White superiority and racism. The MAGA movement is heavily dependent on White grievances and religious groups which make up the core of today’s GOP Party.

Their plan is to rewrite history, and paint Whites as victims, and ignore the evil of slavery. It does not matter how many rules and laws Trump breaks, the MAGA movement is here to stay with Trump as the leader. Christianity is the core of the movement, and Trump has the opportunity to become president again.