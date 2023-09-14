Silence will not save you

Frankly Speaking

By W. Frank Wilson

Blessed Quietness is a great church hymn but it shouldn’t be the reality of a people nor a Presidential candidate

Too many engage in the practice of Blessed Quietness especially about things that are important.

Dr. King reminded us that our lives end the day we remain silent about things that matter.

President Biden needs to talk about his potential opponent and his threats to terminate the constitution, his threat to arrest political opponents his stealing of nuclear secrets!

Taxpayers need to show up at Commission meetings and speak about how they want to see their monies spent instead of repeating the line They gonna do what they wanna do! Remember this: folk are elected and when they are not acting in a manner you desire and deserve speak up speak out and VOTE!

Blessed Quietness is also Blessed Assurance that nothing will change.