The Calvary is not coming: Economic Opportunity for Broward County Small Minority Owned Businesses

By Lory Edwards

We have all heard the phrase “Someone should do something about that.” in response to a situation one may not consider favorable or fair. But for every time that phrase was spoken or considered I have found that it was indeed a call to action. A call we may not have answered for one reason or another.

The pandemic has shown us many things. It has shown us that with all our technology, education, and resources, we as a Country need to improve our Infrastructure. It has shown us that we all suffer when trouble hits home but that the marginalized members of society suffer greatly.

Months ago, programs designed to assist the backbone of our Economy, the small business, were thrown lifelines in the form of financial assistance. Yet somehow these lifelines were thrown short of the reach of many minority owned businesses. There were roadblocks and hurdles such as access to financial institutions, bureaucracy and what I believe to be blatant Redlining as it relates to minority owned businesses.

Hearing how it was that millionaires received millions of dollars in forgivable loans while minority owned businesses struggled to meet deadlines and were still denied loans as small as two thousand dollars took my thinking back to, “Someone should do something about that.”

So, I write to not only bring more awareness to yet another injustice, but to say to those of us in our community with the resources to help minority owned businesses help themselves, we are the someone that needs to do something about this. The Calvary is not coming. There will be no Bail out for many of us. It is our responsibility to help one another by passing on what we have learned about Business Sustainability and Professionalism. We need to teach, share, and inspire those that seek to step out into the world of Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Eddie Edwards Jr. President of COCHHBHA Enterprises, Inc, (CEI), is poised to do this by partnering with a small minority owned business that needs support. For me this is an urgent challenge for minorities and anyone that cares about the future of our community to respond. Let us do something about this!

Below is information for Small Minority owned businesses in Broward County to Apply for the CEI Consulting / Partnership Program.

COCHHBHA Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) is seeking minority owned small businesses for upcoming projects and ventures. Small businesses that fit the criteria should be based in Broward County or the surrounding areas. Qualified Companies will meet the following criteria:

Have been in continuous operation for 2 years.

Fit in the categories of Construction, Technology, Manufacturing or Healthcare.

Proof of Revenue i.e., Tax returns and P&L Statements

Business References

Office or home based

Broward County or Local Business Tax Receipt

If selected CEI is willing to assist and partner with that company to provide Business Development, Marketing, Financial Resources, and other services needed to take the business to the next level.

Application Deadline is January 15, 2020