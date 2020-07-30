South Florida mourns the passing of community icon John Ruffin, Jr.

By Charles Moseley

“To Whom Much Is Given Much Is Required.”

South Florida lost one of its greatest community leaders with the passing of John Ruffin, Jr. on Friday, July 24t.

Father, Husband, Scholar,Entrepreneur, Philanthropist,CommunityLeader,Kappa Man. John Ruffin, Jr. wore many hats and wore them all well.

There is an adage that goes,” If you’re going to talk the talk, you better be able to walk the walk.”

Throughout his life John Ruffin, Jr. was a living example of one who talked the talk but more importantly walked the walk.

Although Ruffin may have been soft-spoken and displayed a mild mannered demeaner, he had no problem getting his point across. He was a man who said what meant and meant what he said.

He spent his formative years in Moncure, North Carolina, before attending Morgan State University-Baltimore, Maryland where graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1963. He then earned a master’s degree in Marketing and Industrial Relations from Cornell University, in Ithaca, N.Y., in 1970.

College classmate Clem Brown reminisced about their days at Morgan State together.

“We used to call him “Sweat Pea,” in college. We became friends there. He was a good Kappa Man and very well known on campus,” said Brown.

After his college graduation, he began working in the retail grocery industry, starting in a managerial program with Grand Union Groceries., taking on stints in New York, New Jersey and eventually South Florida over a 20-year period.

As his career began to grow, he met and married his wife of more than forty years ,Dottie. The couple raised a son Johnathan and daughter Jehan.

Their partnership grew throughout the years even to the extent of owning several business ventures including a concession stand at the Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport named the Paradies Airport Shop. This venture expanded internationally over 30 years, reaching globally as far as Ghana, Africa.

Tyson Jones has been friends with John Ruffin for over 35 years.

“We met in Fort Lauderdale and realized we had some of the same friends in Virginia. John was a very personal close friend of mind and Kappa fraternity brothers and prayer brothers. He always said,” Opportunities were always available – you just have to be prepared when they avail themselves.”

Ruffin, along with partner Reese Marshall, Esq., purchased WRBD AM 1470 in 1986, making it the first Black owned radio station in South Florida’s history.

Several of his staff at WRBD shared their thoughts of Ruffin from a personal and professional prospective.

Steve Mootry, Publisher of Black College Today, was the sales manager at WRBD and later partnered with Ruffin on several business ventures.

“I am speechless when it comes to describing my thoughts on the loss of John Ruffin. We, in South Florida have loss not only a great community civic leader but one of the best business leaders and political influencers ever. I was very fortunate to have worked with him for many years as an employee and business partner, experiencing firsthand how he strived for and demanded the best from you in business. But with equal fervor, he demanded that we never forget our civic obligations to the community as well. We lost one of the best in South Florida. And on a personal note I lost a dear friend and brother.”

“I met John in 1989 and returned to work for him at WRBD in 1990. We had a challenging relationship in the short time that I was Program Director. Call it philosophical differences. I remember him seeing himself as an outsider which contributed to the difficulty with the radio station.

Shortly afterward, I moved to Atlanta for 10 years. Upon my return I moved another radio station into the old WRBD building which brought back many memories. In 2004 I joined the Seminole Hard Rock team and ran into John again. We hugged and talked for quite a while. It was as if we had both gone through some maturational process and made peace with each other.

I’m so grateful for that opportunity as well as the experience.

Rest in Heaven John Ruffin.” Julian Wright aka “Dr. J”, former WRBD radio personality.

David Reece grew to know Ruffin over a course of several years as fellow residents of Coral Springs.

“Mr. Ruffin was a leader in getting the Martin Luther King Day ceremony here in Coral Springs and was a mentor to several leaders in our community. Mr. Ruffin was an outstanding professional in everything that he did. A strong family man and he will be missed,” said Reece.

“Our comm-unity has lost an incredible lea-der, successful entrepreneur, and inspi-rational philan-thropist with the passing of Dr. John W. Ruffin, Jr. All that knew Dr. Ruffin would agree with me that he stepped up and left his mark on society through his life’s work. A debonair man by nature, he took family, business, and community to the heart of his existence. It is not an exaggeration to say that Dr. John W. Ruffin, Jr., inspired people, because he inspired me as a new member of the Florida Memorial University’s Board of Trustees to be an Advocate for Excellence. Because of the generosity of John, his wife Dottie, and the entire Ruffin family, Florida Memorial University will be able to advance education to deserving students. For that, I will be forever grateful. My prayers are with the Ruffin family at this time,” Said William McCormick, Chairman Florida Memorial University Board of Trustees Al Calloway and Ruffin go back to their days in New Jersey. They would later run across each other in South Florida.

John and I go back to the same area in East Orange, New Jersey where my parents owned property and where I stayed occasionally with my grandmother. We talked some about the area.

But he became a hero to me for stepping out and purchasing and operating a radio station, and one in Southern Florida, wow!

We quietly worked on very meaningful projects together including the creation of OIC of Broward and South Florida, as well as “The Digital Divide.” I deeply respected his more than three decades of fundraising for the UNCF. John was a great friend.”

John Ruffin was a trailblazer in Black Media ownership with the purchase of WRBD 1490 AM Radio in Fort Lauderdale in the 1980s and under Mr. Ruffin’s vision WRBD brought respect and dignity to Black Media and especially Black radio in Broward County.

WRBD became ‘The Community Radio Station’ providing outreach to various segments of the Black Broward County.

It was not strange to see members of the clergy, businesses, government, legal, and local small business owners in the building as well as upcoming recording artist and established music stars being supported by John Ruffin.

“I met John over 25 years ago in his doctor’s office where I was a nurse. He started a conversation about family. He asked me about my family and shared information about his family. About 5 years later I met him again at a community meeting. We struck up a conversation and he shared with me his health concern and asked my opinion. That was the beginning of a long friendship. I became his healthcare consultant/advocate. He would introduce me as, “Deborah, my nurse.” Over the years of doctor visits, research, treatments, he looked at me one day and said “ you are family. I want your family to meet my family, “ and he invited us to his annual Labor Day Family 3-day celebration in North Carolina to meet the rest of the family.” I have told him over the years that he has been the big brother I always wanted. I can say as his nurse, friend, family, John was always true to his role. I asked him one day, “What do you do?” He answered, “I try to connect people to their dreams.” What a noble statement from a noble man, stated Deborah Mizell.

Mr. Ruffin set the path for me becoming a community activist by sending me to various functions in Broward County such as the United Negro College Fund, Support for Federal Judge Alcee Hastings, empowering local Black politicians from Hallandale to Deerfield Beach. He also empowered Disc Jockeys to do more than play records, instructing the radio sales team on how to market Black radio, to redecorating that building 4431 Rock Island Road, and providing guidance for staff to open their own businesses.

My accomplishments were greatly impacted by John Ruffin.

Celebration of Life services under the auspices of Florida Memorial University.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the “John and Dorothy Ruffin Endowed Scholarship” on Florida Memorial University’s website; https://www.fmuniv.edu/jd-ruffin-endowed-scholarship/

Please contact Florida Memorial University after August 10 for details of Celebration of Life services details.

Funeral services provided by Roy Mizell-Kurtz Funeral Home, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.