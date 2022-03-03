Popular Community Event Returns To Indian Spring Country Club

DELRAY BEACH, FL — – Due to the Omicron variant, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum rescheduled its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast for April 4, another significant date in the civil rights leader’s life – the date of his transition.

At 6:05 p.m. on April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

In that instant, Dr. King’s fight against the injustices Black people face on a daily basis ended, and his workload was redistributed to others in the fight. As the years go by and Dr. King’s legacy is passed down through the generations, those who accept the responsibility of fighting for justice and equity carry his legacy forward. Today’s generations enjoy the fruits of Dr. King’s fight.

At its upcoming “His Legacy Lives On” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, guests will be asked, “will you leave anything for your future generations?” The public is invited to come together to talk about and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy on the anniversary of his passing. Guest speakers will include a social activist-parent-professor turned author, the newest leader of the tenth largest school district in the nation, and the founder of a coalition dedicated to exploring local, racial terror lynchings.

These three voices – Dr. Traci Baxley, Associate Professor at Florida Atlantic University and Coordinator of the Social Foundations in the Multicultural Education Program area; Greg Weiss, Vice Mayor of Palm Beach County; and Michael Burke, Superintendent of the A-Rated Palm Beach County School District, the 10th largest school district in the nation — will share their work, through the lens of Dr. King’s vision, at the museum’s first signature event of 2022.

The Must-Know Details

The “His Legacy Lives On” Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast will be held at 8-10:30 a.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437. A full breakfast buffet is served at the beginning of the program.

Tickets: $40 per person; $500 per table. To order your tickets, visit https://www.spadymuseum.com/martin-luther-king-jr-breakfast.html