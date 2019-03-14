Spring is coming and with it new growth

A MESSAGE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

“Now tell me, Ezekiel, do you think this grapevine will live? Or will the first eagle pull it up by its roots and pluck off the grapes and let its new leaves die? The eagle could easily kill it without the help of a large and powerful army.” Ezekiel 17:9 (CEV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

How often do we find ourselves coming face-to-face with the newness of anxieties that are birthed because of some positive growth or regressions that have come due to our bad choices?

Day Light Saving, Spring forward or Fall back; even the order of time, when man is involved, is confused and fickle.

Frustrations abound during seasonal changes so much so that we rely on the predications from groundhogs to tell us what is forecasted for our coming weather.

Our inclinations are twisted.

Breaking new ground to make it fertile for encouraging growth does not come without rupturing something or someone, including one’s self.

After such toiling, whatever the duration, if the consummation is the production which produces “… in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right, persevering, and steadfast spirit within me”, Psalm 51:10 (Amplified Bible) then “it is well with my soul.”

Being broke down to a kneeling position is the closest way to get to some relief. Yes, it is so true that in order to get up you must first get down; either by one’s own choice or being made to.

Going back to old un-wanted behaviors requires a distilling process that pickles the mind and sends the body into radical convulsions. Yet we allow ourselves to do it in hopes of maybe being shaken to the point that all ungodly fixations leave us like cockroaches scampering when the lights are turned on in a dirty kitchen.

Overcoming unfavorable decisions requires a deeply rooted system anchored in an unmovable foundation. That institution must weather whichever storms that may arise. As with all storms, changes will occur; prayerfully those changes won’t strip away, uproot or slaughter the spirit.

A moral death has been the charred remains of many who have fallen victim to unprotected fields of new growth and even reoccurring growth that has not been weeded of bad practices.

As the Spring season is ushered in with the warmth of tempered winds and hale and hearty rains, let us be mindful that into all our lives rain must fall and the winds of time will blow seeds of change that produce growth.

It will be up to us to determine which choice to make in order that our growth is rooted deep enough to hold fast, that we are not stripped naked, unable to bear for another season.

There’s a Right Time for Everything: There’s an opportune time to do things, a right time for everything on the earth: A right time for birth and another for death, A right time to plant and another to reap, A right time to kill and another to heal, A right time to destroy and another to construct, A right time to cry and another to laugh, A right time to lament and another to cheer, A right time to make love and another to abstain, A right time to embrace and another to part,

A right time to search and another to count your losses, A right time to hold on and another to let go, A right time to rip out and another to mend, A right time to shut up and another to speak up, A right time to love and another to hate, A right time to wage war and another to make peace. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 (The Message)

“As a new day dawns and awakens me, my fears are casted on the far horizon of which I cannot see. My fears and I are so separated because God so loves me.” — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.