The Curse Of Pardoning Presidents

“Let Pardoning Presidents Beware, For They Too Shall Not Escape The Curse Destin For Presidents’ Who Violate Their Oath To The U.S. Constitution.” — John Johnson II 08/28/23

By John Johnson II

The power of a president to issue pardons is derived from Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution: which stipulates: The president shall have power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for offenses against the United States, except in Cases of impeachment. Yet a president has unmitigated power to issue three distinct types of pardons: amnesty, commutation, and reprieve. Pardoning Nixon literally cast an abominable curse on future presidents not held accountable for their crimes.

History reveals that the origin of pardon power in the U.S. Constitution can be traced back to an English history concept known as the “preoperative of mercy.” It was Alexander Hamilton who introduced the concept of a pardon power at the Constitutional Convention. Topics such as treason, Congress role, and Senate approval, were fiercely debated by delegates in attendance.

However, Article II, was added to the U.S. Constitution granting expansive presidential power to issue pardons. They decided against pardoning subordinates for treason because it would subject the president to threats of impeachment and removal from office.”

Knowing the history behind “presidential pardons” without an understanding of its purpose doesn’t fully equip one to evaluate its merits as well as abuses. For the record, “A pardon is an expression of the President’s forgiveness and ordinarily is granted in reorganization of the applicant’s acceptance of responsibility for the crime and established good conduct for a significant period after conviction or completion of sentence. It does not signify innocence.”

During this Country’s 247 years of existence, there has only been one pardon issued for a president. It was given to former president Richard Nixon by his successor, Gerald Ford, the 38th president. Ford, lamented that the pardon was, “In the best interests of the country and that the Nixon family situation was a tragedy in which we all have played a part

Regrettably, Ford issued Nixon the far reaching of the three pardons. It’s reported that, “ Ford insisted on a statement of contrition: Nixon felt he had not committed any crimes and should not have to issue such a document. Ford eventually agreed, and on September 8, 1974, he granted Nixon a “full, free, and absolute pardon.”

This ended any possibility that Nixon would or could ever be indicted. You could say Nixon not only received a “lifetime irrevocable bond but also a golden parachute of a deal.” People believed that the pardon was precipitated by Nixon agreeing to resign.

This chronology of the history of the establishment of presidential pardon powers as well as the first time it being used to pardon a president, revealed its miscarriage of justice. This event tested the integrity of both Democrat and Republican Congresspersons. However, it was Republican Congresspersons who defiantly converged on the White House and issued Nixon an ultimatum, “Resign

or face Impeachment.” Nixon chose to resign. What has happened to the Republicans’ Party integrity and courage?

Nixon’s story foretells the abominable curse cast for pardoning a president who committed crimes and ravaged the people’s trust. Also, the highest and most powerful position in the world, the presidency had been sullen, disgraced, criminalized, and reduced to resemble that of a Mafia Boss.

Nixon vacated the White House leaving behind a sordid presidential legacy as well as a curse that will haunt all future presidents who are issued a pardon to escape punishment. Had this pardon not happened, would America’s democracy again be tested in this manner?

Unfortunately, America is faced with another president, Donald J. Trump, who has disgraced, criminalized, and ignited an insurrection. Further, being of sound mind, Trump intentionally plotted, and overtly/covertly engaged in activities to overthrow his own government. Surely, justice and punishment denied are recipes for radicalization and anarchy.

Isn’t motive defined as, Motive = Intent + state of mind? Do we not know Trump’s motive? Do Republicans need to travel to the Wizard of Oz in search of brains, courage, and hearts? Remember, the Wizard of Oz is a real political allegory. Trump’s the Oz and Republicans are munchkins!

Trump demonstrated unrestrained brainless ignorance about the role and duties of a president. Apparently, he thinks that America’s government and its people are extremely reluctant about indicting and convicting a sitting or former president for crimes Republicans consider nebulous.. Besides, he’s sadly mistaken to think that a conviction would be unlikely because it would constitute a terrible and inedible stain on democracy and America’s white history.

Trump’s pending perilous fate is due to his penchant for criminality and ignorance of history. He failed to realize that pardoning Nixon cast an abominable curse on all future presidents who attempt escaping being held accountable for crimes. Trump’s “Achilles Heel” is his unmitigated “Ignorance,” and “Misanthropy” (hatred or contempt for humankind).

The curse of pardoning presidents befalls them as agonizing mental pains, mounting legal bills, looming loss of freedoms, chilling convictions, awaiting sentencing, and dying in jail. Trump is now experiencing the initial stages of the curse. Will the curse inflict the ultimate pains for the defendant, Donald J. Trump and deliver the long-awaited justice for voters?

YOU BE THE JUDGE!