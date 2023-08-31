Miami-Dade County Receives Over $8.5 Million To Help Low-Income Households Pay Water And Sewer Bills

Submitted by The Culture

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is pleased to announce that 3,520 Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) customers will benefit from federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) funds to pay for their water and sewer utility bills. Miami-Dade County will receive $8.5 million of the $55 million awarded to the State of Florida through the federal program. The LIHWAP is a federally funded program managed by Florida Commerce to support low-income households in need.

“These funds are a blessing to thousands of families in our county that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Water is an essential service and a life-sustaining resource. The financial relief these allocations provide will ensure equitable access to this vital resource.”

LIHWAP is a first-come, first-served program that provides much-needed relief to low-income families who spend a high proportion of their household income on water utility services. Florida Commerce has partnered with local Community Action Agencies throughout the state and Promise, a technology company with expertise in distributing government relief funds, to distribute the funds.

“As water professionals, we are committed to safeguarding the public’s health and well-being by delivering high-quality, reliable drinking water and wastewater services to our community,” said WASD Director Roy Coley. “This program ensures we can continue providing these essential services, without interruption, to our neighbors who need them most.”

To determine if your household is eligible and to apply for LIHWAP funds, Miami-Dade County residents should contact Miami-Dade County Community Action Agency at (786) 469-4600 or (786) 469-4640.

For Florida residents wishing to learn more about LIHWAP, please, visit: www.FloridaJobs.org/LIHWAP

It is the priority of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to provide safe, reliable service to its customers. For additional information about Department services and programs, visit the WASD website.