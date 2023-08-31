Searching for Samyiah James’ Killer

The shooting and death of Samyiah James,13 year old from North Lauderdale, was reportedly shot near the 7400 block of Southwest 12th Court around 10:42 p.m. by an unknown suspect.

If you have any information related to the incident, it is crucial to contact the Broward County Sheriff’s Office or the relevant law enforcement agency. They will be able to provide you with the appropriate guidance on how to report any information or tips you may have. Homicide Detective John McGlynn can be reached at (954) 321-4208 for those willing to provide information.

Those who share tips anonymously may do so through the SaferWatch App or call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Please stay updated with reliable news sources or contact the authorities for the latest information on this case.