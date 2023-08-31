The Westside Gazette is coming to the Glades

The Westside Gazette has reestablished its delivery to the Belle Glade South Bay area. Thanks to Dan Ford and Patricia Martin, who have volunteered their time to assist in this endeavor. You can pick up your copies of the Westside Gazette at both places and more to come. If you are interested in having your activities placed in the Westside Gazette or if you’re interested in writing and recording the history of Belle Glade, please call (954) 525-1489. Thank you, Dan and Pat.