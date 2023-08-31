The Westside Gazette is coming to the Glades

August 31, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0
Dan and Ms. Sorrell Mitchell, Assistance Branch Manager, Belle Glade Branch Palm Beach County Library System.
Dan continues the delivery at the Fortin Family Development Center, 110 Harrelle Drive.

    The Westside Gazette has reestablished its delivery to the Belle Glade South Bay area. Thanks to Dan Ford and Patricia Martin, who have volunteered their time to assist in this endeavor.   You can pick up your copies of the Westside Gazette at both places and more to come. If you are interested in having your activities placed in the Westside Gazette or if you’re interested in writing  and recording the history of Belle Glade, please call  (954) 525-1489. Thank you, Dan and Pat.

 

About Carma Henry 22791 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*