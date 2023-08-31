This summer I had the awesome opportunity to be the Mistress of Ceremony at the Florida A&M University’s Broward County Chapter Alumni Association’s Annual Send Off

August 31, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

This summer I had the awesome opportunity to be the Mistress of Ceremony at the Florida A&M University’s Broward County Chapter Alumni Association’s Annual Send Off. The sendoff is an event hosted by Broward County’s FAMU Alumni Association Chapter for all the Florida A&M University’s incoming freshman from Broward County to receive scholarships, dorm essentials, and just a nice event to get them pumped and ready to attend the #1 Public HBCU in the nation. Last year I was a recipient of a scholarship from the Broward County FAMU Alumni Association and it truly helped me in my first year. I met so many people who were and are still very helpful to me while I’ve been in college. I met so many new students at the sendoff and they seemed very eager to get to Tallahassee. I had an amazing time and I’m so excited to see all the new faces this upcoming semester.

Submitted by Leja Williams

 

About Carma Henry 22791 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Growing the Voices of Our Future

March 7, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project.  The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as  photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign. […]

Local News

A Dimond Affair Gala

March 18, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

       On March 6, New Mount Olive Baptist Church had a Diamond Affair Gala for Pastor Marcus D. Davidson. The gala celebrated 10 years of pastoral leadership at New Mount Olive Baptist Church. The gala was filled with fun, laughter, and memories. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*