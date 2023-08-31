Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

This summer I had the awesome opportunity to be the Mistress of Ceremony at the Florida A&M University’s Broward County Chapter Alumni Association’s Annual Send Off. The sendoff is an event hosted by Broward County’s FAMU Alumni Association Chapter for all the Florida A&M University’s incoming freshman from Broward County to receive scholarships, dorm essentials, and just a nice event to get them pumped and ready to attend the #1 Public HBCU in the nation. Last year I was a recipient of a scholarship from the Broward County FAMU Alumni Association and it truly helped me in my first year. I met so many people who were and are still very helpful to me while I’ve been in college. I met so many new students at the sendoff and they seemed very eager to get to Tallahassee. I had an amazing time and I’m so excited to see all the new faces this upcoming semester.

Submitted by Leja Williams