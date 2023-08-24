Children’s Harbor Adds Enhanced Security to Pembroke Pines Campus

Children’s Harbor staff and guests celebrating the new security updates at Children’s Harbor 

PEMBROKE PINES, FL  – With safety as the top priority for the teens and families at Children’s Harbor, the non-profit organization has increased security at the main campus, recently celebrating a ribbon cutting for a new security gate at the main entrance.

In addition to the security gate, Children’s Harbor, a nationally accredited nonprofit agency with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in the community while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care, also added new security cameras, security alarms and upgraded external lighting to ensure the safety of residents.

All the new security measures on the 25-year-old Children’s Harbor campus are thanks to the efforts of the Safe Harbor Society, which is the non-profit organization’s support group that is actively building a community of “Harbor Keepers,” a team of community advocates ushering in change to enhance the lives of foster children who have been impacted by trauma and neglect.

“We brought our dreams of new security options to the Safe Harbor Society and little by little, step by step, the impossible has become yet another extraordinary milestone for the Harbor Team,” said Children’s Harbor President and CEO Tiffani Dhooge said. “When we transitioned from children to specializing in teens, we realized that to continue keeping them safe we had to increase security. It was becoming incredibly difficult to keep the campus safe from predators. But now, thanks for the monetary donations, we have stringent safety measures in place.”

Children’s Harbor provides support so teens in foster care may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults and provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family strengthening program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing in-home counseling and support to families

who are struggling in the community. Those who have aged out of foster care are provided with housing, life skills and the wrap-around support necessary to overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood through independent living programs.

For more information or to donate, call (954) 252-3072 or visit childrensharbor.org.

About Children’s Harbor

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited non-profit agency with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family strengthening program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Those who have aged out of foster care are provided with housing, life skills and the wrap-around support necessary to overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood through independent living programs.

Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community that offers on-site staff, training, and wrap-around support services for young adults who have aged out of the foster care system, ages 18-23, helping to bridge the gap from dependence to independence.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor, visit childrensharbor.org.

