GOP Debate or Debacle

“Who Is more Dangerous, “Trump as President with Nuclear Codes or Republican Followers; Are They not in The Same Basket Of Deplorables?” By John Johnson II, 08/21/23

The GOP 2024 presidential nominees who‘ve qualified to participate in the first debate will stand before the American people, on national TV. They’ll attempt to convince Republican Voters of their presidential leadership Prowess as well as share their views towards solving major issues facing the Nation. Nevertheless, this event will constitute a debate or debacle based on questions asked, the responses provided, and the participants’ courage to attack America’s, as well as their own, greatest nemesis, Trump.

In addition to ensuring that this event is a debate rather than a debacle, it’s important to determine by way of questioning the following intangible qualities of the nominees seeking to become not only their party’s nominee but eventually a candidate for president of America: 1) integrity, 2) commitment to Constitutional oath/rule of law, 3) people’s rights v. party’s agenda, and 4) a willingness to accept the people’s vote.

Given that this event isn’t an audition for a movie or play, a script is not provided. However, these nominees will demonstrate skills of Melvin Tolson, “Great Debaters,” intangible qualities of Lincoln and Dr. King, and a commitment to the U.S. Constitution and rule of law as that of the renown late Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

Anything less is nothing but a debacle of the worse kind. Regrettably, GOP and Evangelical voters have cast their hopes on Trump. With four indictments, Trump’s as crippled as a horse with four broken legs.

Trump isn’t a no show at this debate because he has nothing to gain. Again, he’s a no show because having four indictments he doesn’t have legs to stand on. Then, what’s Trump’s attractions? He’s mastered the art of feeding and igniting white supremacists’ ideology of hatred, racism, and bigotry.

In order to defend America’s democracy, Special Counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, have accepted the challenge. They’re literally chopping at the bit to prosecute America’s most dangerous domestic nemesis, former president, Donald J. Trump.

