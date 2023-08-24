Trump’s Jailhouse Rock

By Lucius Gantt

Former United States President Donald Trump is expected to surrender himself at the Fulton County, Georgia jail before noon on August 25, 2023.

He is expected to be in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff for a time to be fingerprinted and to take a mugshot.

If Trump will be treated like most other indicted jail inmates, it may be the scariest time of his life!

How do I know? I know because I’ve spent a little time in the Fulton County Jail.

It is not unusual for an accused man or woman to be placed in a “holding cell” until their “first appearance”, “arraignment” or “bond hearing”.

I was “tried” by another inmate minutes after holding cell doors were slammed and locked behind me. I had friends and neighbors inside the holding cell, so I wasn’t the least bit worried.

When my friends asked how long I would be in jail, I told them 30 days or less and five or six inmates burst into loud laughter!

One said, you can do that little time in a heartbeat, “I got 24 with an “L”. If you don’t know what that means, it means a sentence of 24 years to life.

I was assigned to a jail cell with two other men, one was an armed robber and the other was gay.

After an overnight stay, I was released the next morning. I was falsely accused of possessing property that was not mine.

If Trump doesn’t like being ordered around, he’ll be told when and where to move, when to talk, when to be quiet, when to eat poorly cooked jail food, when lights go off, when to go to bed, and when to wake up, possibly.

Right now, I believe, Trump regrets he allegedly committed crimes to oppose a free and fair election and to overturn the legal election won by President Joe Biden.

His so-called political base of “crazies” can’t help him now. Batman and Robin can’t save him either.

The cat in the District Attorney’s office is going to scratch his fat booty up!

District Attorney Fani Willis, The Gantt Report, and perhaps many of the inmates are upset about his political shenanigans, but we are all angry about how he lied about, threatened, and pressured innocent Black female election workers.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss were just doing their jobs the right way on election night in Atlanta when Trump and his supporters decided to blame them for false election irregularities.

Trump supporter Trevian Kutti, a Black woman who was once a publicist for Kanye West, met with Freeman and Moss to try to get them to admit wrongdoing but they rightly refused.

Both election workers feared for their safety after being threatened and continue to be somewhat afraid.

D.A. Fani Willis is not having that, The Gantt Report is not having that, and I hope the Black community and the inmates in the Fulton County Jail will let Trump know what happens in jail to people that wrongfully threaten and hurt innocent Black women and their daughters.

All my heroes have been jailed, from Jesus to Marcus, to Martin, to Malcolm, to Rosa, and to many others.

Trump is not a hero; he is alleged to be a racketeer and the head of a criminal enterprise!

TGR was the first to tell you Trump would see a jail cell even though his first experience may not be very long.

The Gantt Report also thinks he will never again become President of the United States.

God willing, Trump will end up dancing to the “jailhouse rock”!