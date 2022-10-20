THE FIGHT FOR THE SOUL OF AMERICA: ‘22 MID-TERMS UNDOUTEDLY THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN OUR LIFETIME

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

This space is normally reserved for our Student/Athlete of the Week selection, but as in life, things don’t always materialize or happen as planned. So, as a somewhat social activist, I will use this opportunity to hopefully ignite a voting frenzy catapulting Charlie Chris, Val Demmings  Sheila Sherfilus McCormick et al to  victory in November. I don’t know what is occurring nationally, but here in Broward, mid-term elections on a scale of one to one hundred, appear to fall somewhere in the 20% range, closely resembling the pathetic, lukewarm voter enthusiasm of the  2022 primaries.

According to Wikipedia there are 1,240,809 registered voters in Broward. A breakdown by party affiliation: Republicans- 262,390; Democrats- 597,190; Independents – 361,607; and Minor Party 19,622. Only 20.73% of these groups voted in the 2022 primaries, typical turnout l’m told for that cycle.  Here’s my concern. If something doesn’t change very soon, it’s going to be extremely difficult for our Democratic candidates to unseat and defeat the Republican incumbents. And based on their vile, reprehensible position on abortion, insulin, prescription drugs, immigration, assault weapons, DeSantis’ cruel persecution of convicted felons whose rights were overwhelmingly restored by Florida voters being arrested for alleged voter fraud along with other damning policies which hurt minorities,  our fragile, crumbling democracy and so many other radical views, our only  path to victory is the VOTE.

With the scarce time remaining prior to November 8, 2022, I’m calling on every church, Masonic organization, sorority, fraternity, social and civic groups like the Links, the Red Hat Society and all  citizens to do whatever is in your power or purview to GET OUT THE VOTE!!! You see, our very democracy depends on the patriotic actions we pursue in the interim. We really are in a fight for the soul of our nation, democracy itself. Finally, I want to encourage all who can to utilize the mail in / absentee ballot. My household is putting our ballots in the mail today. The deadline to mail your ballot is October 23rd. Or at least vote early- Oct. 24 – Nov. 6. Using these methods allows us to assist, encourage and help others get to polls. Election Day is November 8. I pray that we as a collective (Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach Counties) will coalesce to help our candidates win decisively, thus denying the DENIERS.

