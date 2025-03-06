THE GREATER MIAMI (FL) , DADE COUNTY (FL) and MIAMI-BISCAYNE BAY (FL) CHAPTERS OF THE LINKS, INCORPORATED HOLD PATHWAYS TO HEALTH TO SUPPORT NATIONAL BLACK FAMILY WELLNESS EFFORT 

Advertisement

Submitted by Jessica Garrett Modkins

MIAMI, FL. (FEB. 1, 2025) — The Greater Miami (FL), Dade County (FL) and Miami-Biscayne Bay (FL) Chapters of The Links, Incorporated will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo: Pathways to Health on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199 Street in Miami Gardens from 9:00am to 3:00pm, in an effort to reduce health and economic disparities and to save and improve lives in the Black community. This effort in Miami Dade County is aimed at addressing Pediatric and Senior/Family Wellness, Women’s and Men’s Health that negatively impact(s) the health and quality of life for many in this community. The local event is a part of The Links, Incorporated’s nationwide Black Family Wellness Expos being held across the country on March 15, 2025,[1] which aims to leverage its entire membership in the effort to improve outcomes for Black families.

Black Family Wellness Expo: Pathways to Health contributes to The Links National Wellness Expos effort to raise awareness about conditions that shorten or impact the quality of life for those in the Black community. The entire Black family is included, from infants to senior citizens. Some of the activities the FREE event will include:

Family Fitness Classes for Adults and Children

FREE Dental Screenings with Colgate (RSVP Required)

Mental Health Checks & Resources

Hands on Cooking Demos w/ Eat Well Exchange

Family Estate Planning

FREE Medical Exams

Neo Soul Yoga w/ Black Yogis of South Florida

Live DJ, Kids Petting Zoo and so much more!

EVENT:​ Black Family Wellness Expo- Pathways to Health

WHO:​ Greater Miami (FL), Dade County (FL) and Miami-Biscayne Bay (FL) Chapters of The Links, Incorporated.

DATE:​ Saturday, March 15, 2025

TIME:​ 9:00am-3:00pm

PLACE:​ Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex,

3000 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens, 33056

For more information and to register, visit blackfamilyexpo.eventbrite.com

About The Links, Incorporated

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Members of The Links, Incorporated contribute more than one million documented hours of community service annually — strengthening their communities and enhancing the nation.