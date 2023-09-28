“The Magical Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker Returns to Dr. Phillips”

Submitted by Roger Caldwell

Orlando Community Arts, Inc. (OCA) will return to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (DPAC), at Walt Disney Theater, with an exciting anticipated holiday production, Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker. On November 25, 2023 at 7 pm this production comes alive with scenes filled with dazzling costumes and exciting dance moves, performed in a wide variety of dance genres reflecting Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, India, Spain and many other cultures.

Under the leadership of President/ Founder/CEO Beverly Page for 11 years has cultivated one of the top acts in the 2023 Arts and Theater world, delighting families, friends, community leaders, business partners, and fans. The production is one of a kind, featuring our local youth with the opportunity to perform on the largest performing arts stage in Central Florida.

Every year the show and production is different with fresh, new and exciting scenes with the addition of local and national stars. For the first time Grammy nominated educator Naomi Joy Nelson, and both the Jones HS orchestra, and the Jones HS Jazz Community Band will perform at the show. Ms Nelson is a jazz saxophonist who plays around town, finished her first album, and is an author who completed her first book.

This year two special guest artists from Knoxville, TN, Joe Stylezzz, and his 9 year-old daughter Elli Stylezzz will perform in the show. Ellie is a street dancer, who started dancing at 3 years-old. Joe first danced in the Orlando Nutcracker in 2008, and since then, he has danced around the country and around the world. He has won the 2014, 2015, & 2017HHI Locking Gold Medal, 2014 Neon Las Vegas going to Ghetto Styles in Paris France, and many other competitions.

Final the cast in 2023 is phenomenal with some cast members having worked with the show before and others are new. Sari Witherspoon as Clare, Dominiq Luckie as the Prince, Xiomi Dean Johnson as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Ava Page as Lead Sugar Plum Doll, Sa’Naa Natalia Brahimi as Snow Queen and Andre Gallon as the Mouse King

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is an investment in the arts, and the community, parents, supporters and families. The tickets are on sale now, and get your ticket early. There is a discount for 10 or more tickets, and only one show. Join us November 25, 2023, at 7:00 pm, at Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts, Walt Disney Theater, 445, S. Magnolia Ave. Orlando Florida, 32801. For info about tickets, call Bill and Mary Darden Box Office, (407) 358-6603.