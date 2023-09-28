Biden Lacks  Immortality, Not Integrity

By John Johnson II

“Immortality Is Never The Goal Of The Righteous, But Rather To Serve, Such That Their Life’s Work Achieves Immortality.” John Johnson II, 09/25/23

America’s racism is systemic and remains a pivotal cornerstone for facilitating and preserving white supremacy. It’s expected that the coalition of Republicans, Evangelicals, and white nationals would introduce a myriad of reasons why Biden shouldn’t seek a second term. However, it’s totally bazaar that democrats would’ve joined this conspiratorial coalition. Their central expressed concern is that Biden lacks immortality. what mortal is immortal? Yes Biden lacks immortality, but not integrity!

Both Republicans and Democrats concerns are disingenuous and racist. If they were valid, every presidential candidate shouldn’t run because they too lacked immortality. The only entity that knows the time, date, and place of death is God and an assassin. Four presidents, as of this date, died from assassinations and two were shot but survived.

It’s preposterous to suggest that for the good of the Country, Biden shouldn’t run because he lacks immortality and may not finish his term. Come on conspirators, what’s your real reasons for your dread?

I’ve said it before: Biden’s age is a racist hoax. The real fear is should anything happen to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris becomes America’s first Black female president. Besides, as a defender of the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution, she’s a threat to white supremacists and domestic/foreign terrorists. VP Harris stands anchored on the shoulders of Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman. And as the old “Negro” spiritual says, “She aint no ways tired.”

President Biden and Vice President Harris are what America needs and deserves. For they both inspire and challenge America to do better and to be better. And what they want to achieve for America, Marvin Gaye, through his genius, sang about it on his protest album, “What’s Going On.”

Marvin said, “Too Many of Us Are Dying.” Biden says Common Sense Gun Legislation is a Better Answer. Marvin said, “Find a way.” Harris says we have answers. Marvin said, “What about the blue skies and mercury in the oceans?” Biden says, “Save the planet.” Marvin asked, “Who’s “Gonna” Save the Children?” Harris says, “It’s our job to save everyone.” Biden also makes it clear: America isn’t a deadbeat Nation. We honor the Constitution and pay our debts. How else will creditors pay their workers so that their children can eat?

On the other hand, is it not Republicans who are dead literally but merely breathing? What living responsive Officials, elected by the people, would rather shut down the government, thus causing irreparable harm, suffering and hunger for millions of people? Have Republicans no conscience or integrity? If this is what Republican voters want from their representatives, our democracy is in trouble.

Really, what human beings would jeopardize feeding our children? McCarthy needs to seek the Wizard of Oz for a brain, heart, and courage. Does he not have a wife and children? He surely must have constituents who have children. What father would allow a bunch of right-wing conservatives to force him to burn his house down to punish his children for not doing their homework? Surely, shutting down the government should never be an option.

Nevertheless, this is just another power play by Republicans to have their way on forcing spending cuts and abortion rights. If this seems righteous to Republicans as well as a good constitutional tactic, then they embody the intellect of Trump, the compassion of Charles Manson, and the empathy of Jeffery Epstein.

Biden would never submit to Republicans demands or engage in a conversation with any one about his age or lack of immortality. For that would be more stupid than Trump telling his constituents that he’s still president. Wait, because it gets worse!

The Republican Party, in a show of extraordinary anti-democratic actions, is backing the former president, Donald J. Trump for the 2024 presidential election. This is dangerous, because Republicans, as member of the so called privileged white race, don’t even exhibit any shame or remorse for their racists and moronic behavior. Regrettably, signs of racism and bigotry rise to destroy democracy as weeds grow to destroy the rose garden.

Hold on, because yes, it still gets even worse. Billionaires are donating billions to corrupt not only the Republican Party but the Supreme Court as well. Wouldn’t you think that Americans’ concerns should focus more on preserving democracy and ensuring Trump’s defeat rather than Biden’s lack of immortality?

We need not discuss Trump’s lack of immortality. Trump’s already dead morally, intellectually, ethically, and soon to be, politically. Justices Thomas and Alito are seventy-five and seventy-three, respectively. Are there any concerns about their immortality, integrity, and ethics?

YOU BE THE JUDGE!