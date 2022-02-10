The Orangeburg Massacre 54 years later

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

On February 8th., 1968, an occurrence on the campus of South Carolina State College took the lives of three Black students and wounded 28 other students.

On that day, which has become known nationally and worldwide as the Orangeburg Massacre, members of the South Carolina National Guard and South Carolina Highway patrolmen opened fire on student advocates. The group had gathered on the campus in protest after three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate All Star Bowling Lanes, which was located in downtown Orangeburg. Students Samuel Hammond Jr., Delano Middleton, and Henry Smith were murdered while 28 others were wounded.

It has been 54 years since February 8, 1968, the day the world witnessed the massacre of the three Black male students at the hands of White law enforcers. That was a year that saw demonstrations and revolutions around the world. That was before the Kent State shootings of 1970 and the recent murder of Mr. George Floyd.

America is no stranger to gun violence and police brutality. The system of unequal justice and the loss of lives of her Black citizens at the hands of law enforcements can attest to that. In this particular case, South Florida is also a witness to that brutality, as Samuel Hammond, Jr. was one of our own. He attended Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale where he graduated in the class of 1967.

Understanding that those who have lived the experience and witnessed the pain caused by it, are the best sources from which to gain insight, I asked Samuel Hammond, Jr.’s sisters, Zenobbie Clark and Diana Carter to offer their combined insights and answers to a few questions. They both were gracious enough to grant me that opportunity. Below is our interview:

Here are my questions followed by the sisters’ flow of memories and responses:

Question:

“Thank you, ladies for allowing us to revisit a not so pleasant time in both of your lives. I would like for

give us some personal understanding of these questions: After all these years have passed what stands out the most in your memories concerning your only brother Sam and that incident?”

The sisters’ response:

“What have we learned from The Orangeburg Massacre? It is painful and so true that ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’ Sam, Henry and Delano did nothing wrong, yet no one was ever convicted of this horrible crime! It is as though this incident never happened. There has been no closure for the family.

“Students were on campus around a bonfire when South Carolina National Guardsmen, said they heard gunfire and stormed the campus.

“The memories concerning Sam and the incident that stand out the most after all these years is that it happened. It is still so unbelievable. We had three male cousins in the US Army at that time. Two in Germany and one in Vietnam. They came home without a scratch. Sam went to college and came home in a coffin. We later found out that Sam was on his way back to the dorm after a date, when the Guardsmen rushed the campus firing at the students. Sam was caught in the crossfire.”

Question:

“I do believe that there are lessons to be learn even in the most painful situations and we should share them. What have you learned and how are you passing what you’ve learned along to our youth? Realizing that a martyr’s death is not in vain, and they leave a trail of suffering, how would you like for Samuel Hammond Jr., Delano Middleton, and Henry Smith to be remembered?”

The Sisters’ Response:

“This happened in 1968. Fast forward to 2020/2021, now there are the murders of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor.

“As former educators we have shared this incident with our students and have shared with colleagues who never heard of this tragedy because of the lack of publicity. This incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb 8th. and there was no television coverage.

“We would like for Sam, Delano and Henry to be remembered as young men killed in their prime for no reason at all. It’s a tragedy. Who knows what mark these young men would have made on their community and the world.”

Question:

“What would you say to the atmosphere of all of this gun violence that we’re having in our communities across this country as it pertains to Blacks killing Blacks?”

The Sisters’ Response:

“Violence is never the answer. It doesn’t solve the problem and it destroys communities.”

Question:

“We all need to heal. What would you say to families who have lost loved ones in tragic situations?”

The Sisters’ Response:

“To the families who have lost loved ones to violence, we must continue to fight for justice: through education, community involvement and never stop talking about their loved ones.”

The Orangeburg Massacre is recorded in our nation’s history as the first tragedy of its kind to occur on a college campus. The students of SC State University would like for you to join with them, not simply to reflect and recount the history, but to connect the history to contemporary issues.

A memorial was held on Tuesday, February 8th. 2022 at 11A.M. at SC State University in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium for the 54th Commemorative Ceremony.

There was an unveiling and dedication of the newly constructed monument and bronzed head-busts of Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond, and Delano Middleton, with featured special guest speaker Mr. Cleveland Sellers, activist, and educator.

In 1968, Mr. Sellers helped organize the protest of the segregated bowling alleys in which the three South Carolina State students were killed. Sellers was later convicted of inciting this riot, known as the “Orangeburg Massacre.” Although he was eventually pardoned, Sellers spent seven months in prison, during which time he completed an autobiography, The River of No Return.

The annual Commemoration provides an opportunity for all to remember and honor the tragic events of “Orangeburg Massacre”.

The commemoration can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2cPChRzgY0