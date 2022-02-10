A Retirement for the ages A Memorable Sendoff/ An Unforgettable Journey

From Sylvester ‘Nunnie’ Robinson

I was privileged as a family member to attend the spectacular retirement sendoff for Mrs. Bertha Watson Henry, whose highly successful tenure as Broward County Administrator began in 2008 and comes to a glorious conclusion later this month, February, which obviously is Black History month, so apropos because she has assuredly left an indelible imprint on Broward County and its citizenry.

To execute a surprise retirement celebration is rather difficult, especially when it’s your boss who has a total disdain for shenanigans of the sort. That unenviable task was assumed by Monica Ceperco, who, as Assistant County Administrator, works closely with Mrs. Henry daily. And despite several close calls and slips of the tongue, the retirement surprise was successfully planned and executed. Of course, this could only occur with the stealthy cooperation of Bertha’s husband, Bobby R. Henry, Sr. whose primary responsibility was ensuring her timely presence at an award ceremony honoring Florida Panther owner, Mr. Vincent J. Viola.

Held at the Fla Live Arena formerly known as the BBT Center, one can only imagine Mrs. Henry’s roller coaster emotions as the realization set in that the celebration was for her, something she mentioned in her final remarks.

Co-mistresses of ceremony Monica Cepero and fellow Delta Sigma Theta soror Terri Crook set the evening in motion with humorous anecdotes of their professional and social shared experiences and memories. Over 300 invited guests were in attendance including her father and siblings, relatives, co- workers, past and present Broward commissioners and supervisors, several Broward elected officials and myriad loyal friends and supporters.

Retired former county administrator Roger Desjarlais, who hired Bertha, traveled from Florida’s west coast to express gratitude noting all of the assets that made her uniquely qualified for public service. Broward County Michael Udine praised Bertha for steering Miami-Dade County ‘s financial fortunes in the black as well as managing Broward’s severe crises in turbulent times with steadfast insight and leadership. Congresswoman Debbie a congressional resolution in her honor. Her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., along with their scholarship foundation, raised over $100,000 to fund a scholarship named in her honor.

Heartwarming and awe-inspiring video tributes from former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, NCIS- New Orleans Special Agent Dwayne Pride, a.k.a. “King,” Miami Heat executive Alonzo Mourning, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Palm Beach County Administrator Verdeania Baker, father-in-law Levi Henry, Jr. along with her Whiteville, NC family, longtime Dayton, Ohio friends Denise and Jimmy O Combs, Robert Earl and Ann Harrison, and LaShawnda H. Jackson served as testaments to the respect, love and admiration that has Mrs. Bertha Henry in such a revered place.

Her accomplishments while serving as County Administrator are too numerous to record in this space, but just in case you’ve forgotten, listed below are a few: numerous housing projects throughout the county; construction of Central Park on the corner of SR 441 and Sunrise Blvd; Broward Convention and Visitors Bureau expansion; FTL & Hollywood Airport expansion and renovation; Port Everglades improvements ; and guiding the county both fiscally and safely during hurricane seasons and the unprecedented pandemic that is still with us in many ways.

Born in Miami, Bertha attended Miami Jackson Senior High School, then matriculated to Florida State University in 1976 where she pledged the Kappa Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. After receiving a master’s degree in Public Administration, Mrs. Henry’s professional career led to powerful and challenging positions in Dayton, Ohio, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The citizens of Broward thank you for your service, integrity, dedication and professionalism and wish for you a wonderful retirement and Godspeed.