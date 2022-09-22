 “The pandemic has ended.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

We’re still having issues with Covid. We’re still working hard on it,  but the pandemic has ended,” Biden said. Covid-19 is still classified as a Public Health Emergency by the US government, and the World Health Organization considers it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.  The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a news conference last week that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was “in sight.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its Covid-19 guidance last month, urging the country to avoid measures like quarantines and social distancing and instead focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. However, the agency warns that some people, such as the elderly, the immunocompromised, those with certain disabilities, or those with underlying health conditions, are at a higher risk of serious illness and should take extra precautions.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson 

