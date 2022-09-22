Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

We’re still having issues with Covid. We’re still working hard on it, but the pandemic has ended,” Biden said. Covid-19 is still classified as a Public Health Emergency by the US government, and the World Health Organization considers it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a news conference last week that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was “in sight.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its Covid-19 guidance last month, urging the country to avoid measures like quarantines and social distancing and instead focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. However, the agency warns that some people, such as the elderly, the immunocompromised, those with certain disabilities, or those with underlying health conditions, are at a higher risk of serious illness and should take extra precautions.

Submitted by Layla Davidson