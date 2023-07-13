Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

In a concerning incident at Camp Pendleton, a marine has been taken into custody after a missing 14-year-old girl was found at the military base. The young girl had been reported missing earlier, prompting an extensive search effort involving local law enforcement agencies and military personnel. Fortunately, she was located unharmed within the confines of the base. Authorities acted swiftly and apprehended a marine in connection with the case, although specific details regarding the individual’s identity or their relationship with the girl have not been disclosed at this time. The incident has raised questions about security measures and safety protocols at military installations, especially regarding unauthorized access. The case is being thoroughly investigated by both military officials and civilian law enforcement agencies to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the girl’s disappearance and her presence at Camp Pendleton. Efforts are also underway to provide support and assistance to the young girl and her family during this distressing ordeal.

By Layla Davidson