The Truth will Set you Free

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective

As The Detective was scurrying through the tunnels this week, he landed at the KC Wright Building. Downstairs was thick as molasses as people crowded the Boardroom to speak to the Superintendent’s fate.

Anna Fusco of the Broward Teacher’s Union was seen climbing a tall fence where she straddled at the microphone… not being clear on her position of support for the Super Cartwright. Ol’ Peter is being told that Fusco is not really happy with Cartwright because while she thought she was playing Cartwright, she has recently learned that The Super has been playing her like a fiddle.

It is well known that Fusco has said that she was the sole person that clenched the permanent Super’s job, and she has also been heard bragging that she “owns the Super”. As of late, it is reported that Super Cartwright hasn’t been paying the debt of gratitude as loyally as Fusco would like, and now Fusco is saying to people that she is reneging her once unwavering support. It appears that The Super might just “own Fusco”.

The Super seemed confident that she will maintain her position. She rallied the support of the business community from her former Sup position in Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, and members of the local Democratic party. 34 pages of comments were read after hours of public speakers took to the microphone to convince the Board to either keep or release Cartwright from her contract.

Acting Chief of Staff, Ernie Lazano read all 34 pages of comments without a sip of water to wet his whistle. All the while The Street Detective observed the Assistant Director to the Chief of Staff, Andrae Hill sitting and running the 3-minute clock. Ol’ Peter is told that Hill has yet to take the reins of the position that he was hired for when Super Cartwright demoted Dr. Leo Nesmith without an ounce of grace, respect, and regard for relationships. Hill still works as secretary to Daniel Foganholi, as evidenced by his response to those submitting comments for the Board meeting and he also now runs the three-minute clock for Board comments. Traceit is told that, that is about the extent of his job responsibilities, yet Cartwright managed to provide him with a new title and a raise of about $20,000. When doing the job that Hill is currently in, Nesmith was often seen running the Board meetings behind the scenes and he was also responsible for conducting the agenda preparation that readied staff, the superintendent and Board for successful Board meetings and workshops. Sources tell Ol’ Peter that Hill has yet to assume any of the duties.

During recess, Ol Peter Traceit drug through the Black community to pick up the trail on Ruth Carter Lynch and Marie Murray Martin. Traceit was provided some credible leads that put the BTU on trial for the smear campaigns directed at these two School Board candidates.

The Detective was able to get his hands on a document where the Broward Teachers Union paid over $119,000 of their members’ dues to The Democracy Project. Further, The Detective has successfully sleuthed that The Democracy Project is responsible for the smear campaign fliers that were mailed to the homes of Carter Lynch and Murray Martin’s constituents.

Murray Martin is yet another teacher who is a member of the BTU that Fusco and the Union did not endorse, though they say the Union supports teachers. Antonio Burgess and Jimmy Witherspoon are two others who the BTU did not endorse BTU they are members of the Union. Traceit was sent a copy of the flyer that was mailed to the homes of residents in Hollywood that accuses Murray Martin of owning guns and “wants more guns in our school”. The flyer goes on to say : Marie Murry Martin Means: Guard towers on school campuses. Armed school employees such as teachers and janitors. Peter is told that Murray Martin was forced to address the contents of the flyer with her students because the flyer reached the homes of her students because she works at a school located in the district she is running for.

Like the Murray Martin smear campaign, Peter learned of another attack that was launched on Carter Lynch with a specific target in the Black community. A mailer was sent in the form of a flyer accusing Carter Lynch of being anti-LGBTQ+ and pro-private schools.

Carter Lynch shared that she has children and grandchildren who live an alternative lifestyle, and she has been accepting of them even before they knew themselves of their sexuality and came out publicly. She further cleared up that she has never worked for private schools.

Murray Martin and Carter Lynch both vehemently deny these claims and are claiming victory over the lies because they believe their constituents are smart people and will see past the smears and know the truth.

With that said, the Street Detective will continue dragging the sands in search for the truth.