The Unveiling of the Parker Playhouse 

The Parker, a beloved cultural landmark in Fort Lauderdale, celebrated a major milestone on September 26 with the unveiling of a Florida Historical Marker. Since opening its doors on February 6, 1967, The Parker has been a cornerstone of community life, hosting countless live concerts and shows. Originally built by Dr. Louis Parker and now managed by the Broward Center, this iconic venue has been a staple of Fort Lauderdale’s cultural scene for over five decades.

As The Parker honors its rich history, the community eagerly anticipates the many unforgettable performances to come at this treasured historical site. With its curtain rising for the first time on February 6, 1967, The Parker has solidified its place as one of Fort Lauderdale’s premier cultural institutions.