The Unveiling of the Parker Playhouse 

October 10, 2024 Carma Henry Local News 0
(L to r: Robert Lochrie, Commissioner City Commissioners Lamar FIsher, Commissioner, Pamela Beasley-Pittman, Mayor Dean Jr. Trantails, and Commissioner Steven Glassman (identify the last gentlemen) were in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

The Parker, a beloved cultural landmark in Fort Lauderdale, celebrated a major milestone on September 26 with the unveiling of a Florida Historical Marker.  Since opening its doors on February 6, 1967, The Parker has been a cornerstone of community life, hosting countless live concerts and shows. Originally built by Dr. Louis Parker and now managed by the Broward Center, this iconic venue has been a staple of Fort Lauderdale’s cultural scene for over five decades.

As The Parker honors its rich history, the community eagerly anticipates the many unforgettable performances to come at this treasured historical site. With its curtain rising for the first time on February 6, 1967, The Parker has solidified its place as one of Fort Lauderdale’s premier cultural institutions.

 

 

