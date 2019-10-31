The Westside Gazette and the NNPA Host ESSA Town Hall on K-12 Education

(Left to right) NNPA President/CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Chief Academic Officer David Gohl, AARLCC Director Makiba Foster, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony, Attorney Eugene Pettis, Westside Gazette Publisher Bobby R. Henry, Sr., NNPA Chairman of the Board Karen Richards, BCPS Chief Performance & Accountability Officer Dr. Valerie Smith Wanza, BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie, Westside Gazette Junior Photojournalist Samara Rawls, Dr. Brenda Snipes, Senator Perry Thurston, ESSA Program Manager for the NNPA Dr. Elizabeth Primas, Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes and Dr. Dorsey C. Miller. (Photography by Ron Lyons)

By Perry Busby

A near capacity crowd comprised of parents, educators, community leaders and elected officials filled the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) auditorium Monday night for a town hall meeting on Education.

The purpose of the town hall was to discuss the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). ESSA is the main law for K–12 public education in the United States. It replaced No Child Left Behind.

The law holds schools accountable for how students learn and achieve, and it aims to provide an equal opportunity for students who get special education services.

“Lessons from the Past: A Blueprint for the future in Education” served as the event’s theme.

A distinguished group of panelists, which included Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie; Daniel Gohl, Chief Academic Officer for BCPS; Dr. Valerie Smith Wanza, BCPS Chief School Performance & Accountability Officer; Dr. Brenda Snipes, a former educator and Broward County Election Supervisor; Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony; Gordon Weekes, Chief Assistant Public Defender (Broward County Public Defenders Office); Attorney Eugene Pettis, Haliczer Pettis & Schwamm; and State Senator Perry Thurston (FL-33) offered personal and professional insight on lessons learned inside the classroom and outside, from the community.

The event was hosted by the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and the Westside Gazette. Noted civil rights leader and NNPA President/CEO, Dr. Benjamin Chavis, was on hand, as well as NNPA President Karen Carter Richards, and NNPA Education Program Manager Dr. Elizabet Primas.

Please see video and more photos of the event beginning Thursday, October 31, 2019 on our website at: www.thewestsidegazette.com

