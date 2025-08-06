The Westside Gazette Back To School

Advertisement

Choose Peace/Stop Violence

The Choose Peace/Stop Violence initiative is a continuing partnership between Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC), United Way of Broward County, and Broward County Public Schools’ Diversity, Prevention and Intervention Department. The collaborative focuses on anti-bullying, youth violence prevention, and academic improvement through positive development promotion and sustainable tools to change the climate and culture of the schools. The year-round highly visible Positive Social Norms campaign has been successfully implemented for the past 7 years and includes multiple broad-based strategies to sustain positive transformation and a safe environment. The campaign’s school-based activities feature different themes and include social media components. They are designed to focus on friendship, fairness, cooperation, peaceful conflict resolution, consequences of actions and are complemented by lessons plans.

The effort is implemented through a universal campaign by which district schools receive information regarding activities for School Board approved prevention days. September kicks off the yearly campaign which sets the tone for cultural change. Activities include the “Go Blue to End Mean” awareness campaign inspired by the Secret Deodorant’s “Mean Stinks” project. The campaign is designed to raise awareness of bullying among middle school girls. “CHALK4PEACE” a large success throughout our county every year, is a sidewalk chalk project for children which takes place worldwide every September and spreads messages of inspiration on sidewalks. “IMAGINE PEACE” Wish Tree, inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s interactive artwork for worldwide peace and understanding, invites people to tie a written wish to a tree branch. “Wish Tree” has been integral to exhibitions around the world. These projects are also featured by the Broward County Library System Youth Services Division and the After School @ YR Library programs.

As part of the Choose Peace/Stop Violence message the CSC has provided additional funding to bring Rachel’s Challenge, a program designed to equip and inspire students to replace acts of violence, bullying, and negativity with acts of respect, kindness, and compassion, to Broward County Schools. Rachel Scott was the first victim that was killed in the Columbine massacre. Rachel left her writings behind, including seven diaries filled with her visions of kindness, compassion and changing the world. Rachel’s Challenge was born out of the seeds that she planted during her short life. At a school-wide presentation at Glades Middle School, students had the opportunity to meet Rachel’s uncle, Larry Scott, and accept Rachel’s Challenge of showing kindness and compassion to those around them. The program is not just one event. The Agents of Change school-based clubs function as the infrastructure to continue the message. Its members receive special training from the Rachel’s Challenge organization on carrying out that message through various Choose Peace activities at the school.

At Glades Middle School there is just such a student club: the “Agents of Change”. “Our school felt privileged to have been able to host Rachel’s Challenge for our students, and even our toughest students were touched by the message of spreading kindness,” said Principal Ricardo Santana. “Our Agents of Change at Glades Middle is dedicated to continuing to spread compassion in our school and inspire students to make a difference everyday”.

First Day of School Rituals That We Love

Take first day photos

Create a scrapbook

Organize school supplies

Set goals together

Throw a back-to-school party

Get a night-before-school treat

Read a special book

Try a “Park Till Dark” Night

Take a selfie

Draw selfie portraits

Ring the bell

Write anonymous notes

Learn about them

Tell them about you

Make a time capsule

Share some advice

Managing Obesity in Schools

Obesity affects nearly 1 in 5 young people aged 6–19 years in the United States.

Schools reach a majority of children and adolescents and can affect this trend.

Schools can involve people and places to help youth achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

A comprehensive school ap-proach supports the health and well-being of all students by focusing on nutrition and physical activity.

Why it’s important

In the United States, the percentage of children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s.

In 2017–2018, about 1 in 5 school-aged children were affected by obesity:

*20.3% of 6–11 year-olds.

*21.2% of 12–19 year-olds.

Obesity among 2–19 year-olds:

*25.6% for Hispanic children.

*24.2% for Black children.

*16.1% for White children.

*8.7% for Asian children.

Many factors contribute to childhood obesity, including:

Metabolism—how your body changes food and oxygen into energy it can use.

Eating and physical activity behaviors.

Community and neighborhood design and safety.

Short sleep duration.

Negative childhood events.

Genetic factors cannot be changed. However, people and places can play a role in helping children achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Changes where young people spend their time—homes, schools, and community settings—can enable youth to access nutritious foods and be physically active.

Addressing obesity in schools

Schools are a priority setting for obesity prevention efforts because they reach the vast majority of school-aged youth. They provide regularly scheduled options for physical activity and offer nutritious foods in school meal programs.

Schools can adopt in-school and after-school programs, policies, and practices that are cost-effective and cost-saving, helping students:

Eat more fruits and vegetables.

Consume fewer foods and beverages high in added sugars or solid fats.

Increase daily minutes of physical activity.

In-person learning offers children consistent access to: physical activity opportunities; healthy meals; and services from school nurses and counselors.

A comprehensive approach can address childhood obesity in schools, especially for elementary and middle school students. Scientists know less about what school-based obesity prevention approaches are effective for teenagers.

A comprehensive approach means routinely directing attention to nutrition and physical activity in schools. It can involve school nurses, parents, caregivers, and other community members, such as pediatricians and after-school program providers.

A comprehensive approach supports the health and well-being of all students.

It does not single out students according to their weight status or body size.

Overweight and obesity are sensitive issues for students, and families and must be addressed with compassion, understanding, and care.

School-based programs to promote physical activity and improve diet quality have not contributed to increases in depression, anxiety, or body-dissatisfaction. However, it should be noted that many studies do not collect information about these unintended effects.

REMINDER: Schools should not emphasize physical appearances or reinforce negative stereotypes about obesity.

Recommendations

How school nurses can help

School nurses play a key role to prevent and reduce student overweight and obesity. School nurses can address the complex physical, social, and health education needs of children and adolescents who have overweight or obesity. School nurses have the knowledge and skills to:

Create a culture of health and wellness in school.

ADHD in the Classroom

Children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) experience more obstacles in their path to success than the average student.

Teachers and parents can help children with ADHD do well in school.

To meet the needs of children with ADHD, schools may offer ADHD treatments, such as behavioral classroom management or organizational training; Special education services; or Accommodations to lessen the effect of ADHD on their learning.

CDC funds the National Resource Center on ADHD (NRC), a program of Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD). The NRC provides resources, information, and advice for parents on how to help their child. Learn more about their services.

How schools can help children with ADHD

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that the school environment, program, or placement is a part of any ADHD treatment plan.

AAP also recommends teacher-administered behavior therapy as a treatment for school-aged children with ADHD. You can talk to your child’s healthcare provider and teachers about working together to support your child.

Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team (HEART)

The Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team (HEART) ensures students experiencing housing instability have equal access to education in Broward County Public Schools. Through advocacy, resources, and support services, HEART works to remove barriers to enrollment, attendance, and academic success. Learn how HEART supports students and families in need.

Would you consider supporting the work of the Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team (HEART)?

Broward County Public Schools’ Homeless Educational Assistance Resource Team (HEART) is committed to providing comprehensive support to students and families affected by homelessness. Through the McKinney-Vento program, we offer:

Immediate Enrollment: Ensuring students can enroll in school without delay.

Transportation Assistance: Providing transportation to and from the student’s school of origin.

Academic Support: Offering tutoring, mentoring, and other educational services.

Referral to Resources: Connecting families with community resources, including housing assistance, healthcare, and social services.

Advocacy and Counseling: Advocating for the rights of homeless students and providing counseling to address their emotional and social needs.

The ultimate goal of the McKinney-Vento Act and the HEART program is to remove barriers that might otherwise prevent students experiencing homelessness from enrolling, attending, and succeeding in school.

The HEART program aims to create a stable and supportive educational environment where all students can thrive, regardless of their housing situation.

To determine eligibility for services, please complete the Student Housing Questionnaire online by logging into the parent portal or clicking the link: https://browardschools.focusschoolsoftware.com/focus/

For more information or assistance, please contact the BCPS HEART Program at (754) 321-1566

211-Broward

Florida Supportive Housing Coalition

National Center for Homeless Education (NCHE)

Schoolhouse Connection

The National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY)

The National Network for Youth (NN4Y)

Managing Diabetes at School

–Getting back to school takes more preparation for kids with diabetes.

-Develop a Diabetes Medical Management Plan with your child’s doctor.

-Share the plan with teachers and other staff at your child’s school.

Start the year off right

Getting back into the school routine takes a little more preparation for kids with diabetes. And since kids spend much of their day in school, dependable diabetes care really matters.

Some students can test their own blood sugar, inject insulin, and adjust levels on an insulin pump. Younger students and those recently diagnosed will need help with everyday diabetes care.

You’ll work with the school to keep your child safe and healthy, no matter what the school day brings. Here are some important pointers.

Make a diabetes management plan

No two kids handle their diabetes exactly the same way. Before the year begins, meet with your child’s health care team to develop a personalized Diabetes Medical Management Plan (DMMP). Then visit the school and review the DMMP with school staff. Anyone responsible for your child during the day and after school should be familiar with the DMMP.

The DMMP explains everything about diabetes management and treatment, including:

Target blood sugar range.

Whether your child needs help checking their blood sugar.

Your child’s specific low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) symptoms.

How to treat low blood sugar.

Insulin or other medicines used.

Meal and snack plans, including for special events.

How to manage physical activity/sports.

The DMMP works with your child’s daily needs and routine. Make sure to update it every year or more often if treatment changes.

504 plan

You may want to work with the school to set up a 504 plan. The plan explains what the school will do to make sure:

Your child is safe.

Your child has the same educational opportunities as other students.

The 504 plan makes the school’s responsibilities clear and helps avoid misunderstandings. A new plan should be set up each school year.

Team up with school staff

Work with teachers and other staff to make sure all the bases are covered for a safe and successful year.

School nurse

The school nurse is usually the main staff member in charge of your student’s diabetes care. One or more backup school employees should also be trained in diabetes care. This employee should be on site at all times during the day, including after-school activities. The 504 plan explains how this works.

Teachers

Make sure to visit the classroom(s). Some teachers may have had kids with diabetes in class before. But there’s still a learning curve because every student is unique—and so is every teacher.

This is a great time to talk about class rules. Are students allowed to leave the room without asking? Should they raise their hand? The more your child and teacher understand each other’s needs, the easier self-care activities will be.

You may want to ask if the teacher could talk to the class about diabetes. What is diabetes? What needs to be done every day? Ask the teacher to do this without pointing out that your child has diabetes.

Also let the teacher know signs to look for if your son or daughter’s blood sugar is too low. Does he or she get irritable or nervous? Hungry or dizzy? The teacher may notice the signs before your child does. He or she can alert your child to eat a snack or get help.

Kids with diabetes need to be physically active just like other kids. In fact, physical activity can help them use less insulin because it lowers blood sugar. Talk with the physical education instructor about what your child needs to participate fully and safely.

Cafeteria

Get menus and nutritional information from nutrition services (the school cafeteria) to help your child plan insulin use. Some students bring lunch from home because it’s easier to stick to their meal plan.

After-school staff

Get familiar with the daily school schedule, including any after-school activities. You’ll want to know where and when you can find your child if needed. Some parents use a free smartphone app to help them stay informed and in touch with their child.

Make a diabetes checklist

Create a backpack checklist you and/or your child can use every day to be sure all supplies are packed:

Blood sugar meter and extra batteries, testing strips, lancets

Ketone testing supplies

Insulin and syringes/pens (even if an insulin pump is used)

Antiseptic wipes

Water

Glucose tablets or other fast-acting carbs like juice or hard candy

Put together a “hypo” box (see below) for the school office in case of low blood sugar.

Also make sure your child:

Wears a medical ID necklace or bracelet every day.

Tests blood sugar according to schedule.

Knows where and when to go for blood sugar testing if help is needed.

Knows who to go to for help with low blood sugar.

Make a “hypo” box

In case of low blood sugar, provide a go-to box of supplies for the school office or nurse’s office. Provide another for the classroom if possible. Label it with your child’s name and remember to keep it stocked!

Glucagon

Test strips

Lancets

Blood sugar monitor

Glucose tablets

Juice boxes

Crackers

Stay well all year

Make sure your child has had all recommended shots, including the flu shot. Kids with diabetes can get sicker from the flu and stay sick longer. Being sick can make blood sugar harder to manage.

Remind your child to wash hands regularly, especially before eating and after using the bathroom. It’s one of the best ways to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.

Back-to-School Tips: Routines and Schedules

Establish consistent school routines, and begin practicing them around two weeks before the first day of school. This gets kids into the habit and helps families work out any kinks before school gets underway.

Create a daily schedule, and review it with everyone. Visual schedules can help children (and parents) understand what to expect each day and prevent last-minute confusion.

Post and maintain a dry-erase board calendar to coordinate everyone’s long-term schedules too.

Establish a morning routine, encouraging kids to do things in the same order each day. This could include wake up, make bed, take a shower, eat breakfast, brush teeth, etc.

Start a school night routine as well: Lay out clothes, pack lunches, fill backpacks, and place them by the front door, and so on.

Establish a routine for kids to follow when arriving home from school: Hang up coat, take off shoes, put backpack in homework corner, change school clothes, have a snack, 30 minutes of screen time, homework, help with dinner, etc.

Rehearse transportation routines:

If your child will walk or bike to school, do several practice runs together to see how long it takes and plan for inclement weather.

If you’re driving them, work out the timing and route (remember to allow time for the drop-off/pick-up line). Review with your child who is allowed to pick them up after school, and go over any backup plans.

Review bus schedules and visit your child’s bus stop. Discuss general bus safety rules.

Practice lunchtime routines. School lunches are often shorter and filled with distractions. Some kids even forget or run out of time to eat! Set a timer for 20 minutes and practice unpacking and eating lunch, then repacking the lunchbox. Remind kids that lunchtime can be fun and relaxing, but nutrition comes first.

To help routines stick, create checklists and slip them into plastic sheet protectors. Kids can check off the items with dry-erase markers as they complete them, then erase and start over the next day.

10 Safe Driving Tips for 2025

As we step into a new year, it’s a perfect time to reflect on our goals and resolutions. Many of us focus on self-improvement—whether that means getting in better shape, spending more time with family, or learning new skills—but what about improving our driving habits? Safer driving not only protects you but also helps safeguard your loved ones and everyone on the road. This year consider making a commitment to safer driving with resolutions that can have a lasting impact.

NHTSA encourages you to start the new year with a commitment to these 10 important safety goals:

Buckle Up. Every Trip, Every Time

Wearing your seat belt can save your life and reduce the risk of injuries if you’re in a crash. Always place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck, and place the lap belt across your hips, not your stomach. You should never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under your arm. Misuse can have dangerous consequences. If you have passengers, make sure everyone is properly buckled before hitting the road. Remember: Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.

Ensure Children Are in the Right Seat

It’s important to choose the right seat, install it correctly, use it every time your child is in the car, and know when it’s safe to transition to another type of car seat or seat belt. NHTSA can help you through the process with car seat recommendations based on your child’s age and size, detailed car seat installation instructions, and finding a car seat inspection station to have a certified technician check your work. NHTSA also offers seat belt safety tips for tweens. Remember that the back seat is the safest place for children under 13.

Bike Safely and Enjoy Your Ride

Bicycling is one of the best ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce your carbon footprint. However, bicyclists face a host of hazards. They often must share the road with vehicles, and injuries can happen even on a designated path.

Bicycle-related deaths and injuries peak in the warmer months and remain high through October, according to Injury Facts®. Preventable deaths from bicycle incidents have increased 53% in the last 10 years. Of the 1,377 bicyclist deaths in 2023, 937 involved motor vehicles.

With about 80 million bicyclists sharing the road with motorized vehicles, it is vital bicyclists – and drivers – take some safety precautions.

How Can Drivers Keep Cyclists Safe?

The far-hand reach is a simple technique that will stop you and your passengers from opening your vehicle door in front of an oncoming vehicle, cyclist or pedestrian. This works for streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

Cyclists, Check Your Equipment

Always inspect your bike prior to riding.

The seat should be adjusted to the proper height and locked in place

Make certain all parts are secure and working properly

Check that the tires are inflated properly

Make sure the bike is equipped with reflectors on the rear, front, pedals and spokes

A horn or bell, a rear-view mirror and a bright headlight also are recommended

Plan to Be Seen

Make certain drivers can see you.

Wear neon, fluorescent or other bright clothing

Whenever possible, ride during the day

If you must ride at night, wear reflective clothing and use flashing lights

Wear a Helmet

Helmets appropriate for bicycling should be worn by everyone – adults and children – on every bike ride regardless of length of the ride. Make certain the helmet is certified by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Follow these guidelines from NHTSA to properly fit the helmet:

Adjust sizing pads or fit ring until the helmet is snug

Position the helmet level on your head, covering the forehead and not tipped backward or forward; this will be about one to two finger widths above the eyebrow

Adjust the side straps so they form a “V” shape under and slightly in front of your ears

Center the buckle on the chin strap under your chin

Buckle and tighten the chin strap until it is snug; no more than one to two fingers should be able to fit between the chin and strap

When fitted, the helmet should not rock more than 1 inch side to side or front to back on your head

Watch Fitting a Bicycle Helmet

Follow These Rules of the Road

Stay safe by following these rules:

Get acquainted with traffic laws; bicyclists must follow the same rules as motorists

Ride single-file in the direction of traffic

Remain alert, keep your head up and look around; watch for opening car doors and other hazards

Use hand signals when turning and use extra care at intersections

Never hitch onto cars

Before entering traffic, stop and look left, right, left again and over your shoulder

May is National Bike Month

During National Bike Month, cycling enthusiasts across the country celebrate the many benefits of cycling.

The League of American Bicyclists, which advocates for a “Bicycle Friendly America,” sponsors Bike Month each year. The 32-page National Bike Month Guide has everything you need to plan a Bike Month event in your community. The League’s Ride Smart program also is a great resource for educational videos, classes, tips and other information about bike safety.

Other Resources

Bike Riding Safety video (NHTSA)

How Bikeable is Your Community? (NHTSA)

The Mis-Education of Black Students: Teaching the Truth in a Time of Oppression

“There would be no lynching if it didn’t start in the schoolhouse” —Carter G. Woodson

Public schools, it seems, are, once again, the fresh front in the culture wars, the next “democratic institution” to be undermined and remade in the sanitized sepia of revisionist white supremacy. The politics of white grievance have always spread through mis-education.

Fresh off a series of electoral repudiations of various efforts to acknowledge in meaningful terms the impact of systemic racism on our children, our schools and society, and a general gnashing of teeth from white conservatives, there is a moment of possibility in the air for alt-right demagogues and would-be heirs to the MAGA trash throne.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is heir apparent. While a federal judge once again blocked its implementation earlier this month, DeSantis was able to pass into law last year his Stop WOKE Act, which prohibits the teaching and mention of systemic racism in schools and workplaces; was able to water down the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American Studies course and is now going after the state’s social studies textbooks, getting one publisher to omit references to race, including in the story of Rosa Parks’s arrest.

And while I laud the efforts of those who are fighting back — including three Florida high school students, represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crum, who said they planned to sue DeSantis over trying to kill the AP African American Studies course —the Florida governor’s actions are harbingers of more to come from his ilk as anti-CRT legislation is being passed from coast to coast.

‘It’s Erasing History’: Daryl Scott on Black Studies and the AP Clash in Florida

White America’s power and position are so deeply entrenched in the very fabric of American schooling and society, the notion that it can be dislodged or undermined by the modicum of diversity, equity and inclusion work now being done in our public schools would be laughable if it didn’t have such chilling and dangerous consequences for Black and brown children.

From how we finance public schools to how we assign our children to them, the prevailing structure of traditional public education is inexorably tilted against Black and brown students. The form and function of our traditional public school systems are a direct reflection of historical political power dynamics produced by racial and economic inequity.

I worked with fellow educator-activists at the Center for Black Educator Development to create the Freedom Schools Literacy Academy in Philadelphia, which have since expanded to Camden, New Jersey, Detroit, Michigan and now Memphis, Tennessee. Our approach integrates proven best practices of the Children’s Defense Fund, the Philadelphia Freedom Schools, and the independent Black Schools movement, with a culturally responsive, affirming and sustaining early-literacy curriculum.

At our summer academy, expert Black educators coach aspiring Black college teacher apprentices and work with high school pre-apprentices exploring careers in education. The effect for our underserved Black and brown elementary students is the personalized literacy boost they need, coupled with a deepening of their racial identity.

Scads of research studies provide evidence that effective, coherent, student-centered systems; rich, robust, rigorous content; and cultural proficiency are the magic ingredients of high-quality learning. Too often we have inadequacies or incompetencies at each one of those levels. None of our systems are aligned for cultural proficiency and creating the kinds of learning opportunities our students need to both be successful academically and feel connected with and supported by their teachers as people.

Research also shows that exposing students to challenging and even uncomfortable topics in the classroom increases tolerance and interest in civic matters. Navigating controversial topics in the classroom builds communication and critical thinking skills. With a well-equipped teacher, students can ask difficult questions, grapple with ambiguity and appreciate the perspectives of other people.

However, too many teacher preparation programs and their faculties have proven time and time again to be woefully short of truly culturally responsive to Black and brown communities. The heights of tenured teachers’ college posts are too far removed from the lived experiences of Black and brown students.

We know that when Black students have Black teachers, they do better in school. When they have one Black teacher by third grade, they are 13% more likely to enroll in college. With two Black teachers in the mix early on, that stat jumps to 32%. When Black boys from underserved communities have a Black teacher, they’re far more likely to experience on-time high school graduation. In fact, their dropout rates plummet by almost 40%. Our young people told us in focus groups, “We need Black teachers.” Fortifying the student-to-educator-activist pipeline is what we seek, because we know it is critical to teaching Black children superbly, which is a truly revolutionary act.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson in his genius knew that there would be no lynching if it did not start in classrooms. Dr. Jarvis Givens writes that Woodson asserted that the violence inflicted upon Black bodies began at the level of ideas and knowledge: “The knowledge system of schools constructed Black people as ahistorical subjects, obscured historical systems of oppression, and taught students to look to White-Eurocentric colonial ideology as a human standard. At an epistemic level, Black people were “human beings of the lower order.”

Schools failed to offer African American students any cogent social analysis of their historically constructed oppression, no alternative system of representation to interpret Black life. Woodson recognized this phenomenon as a structured system of “mis-education.”

For Black Lives to Matter, Black Minds Must Matter

The work we do is critical to the education of Black children nationwide. We owe it to Black families who entrust schools with the care of the persons of most value, their children. We hope to express to those parents that we, too, value their children. We see what is possible with greater cultural proficiency in teaching, what is possible when students and teachers are connected in a supporting and trusting way. From strengthening a student’s racial and ethnic identity and promoting a sense of belonging to improving critical thinking skills and strengthening reading and math understanding, culturally proficient teaching makes big differences for students — for all students.

The moment shows us both the challenge and opportunity in creating more culturally relevant and informed schools. The current post-truth political climate puts in sharp relief the need for rigorous and clear-eyed teaching in our public schools.

An unsettling proportion of Americans now hold views that are increasingly ahistorical and untethered from reality on everything from voting rights to race relations. Beyond showing how easily whole segments of society can be manipulated, we also see the urgent need for teachers that are well prepared for the profession and possess the skills and competencies needed to equip students with what they need to navigate ambiguity, uncertainty, and outright racism, particularly of the sort manufactured for political advantage.

Doing so will require all of us to do our part. That means teacher preparation programs and institutions must step up and be accountable for outcomes and finally, fully embrace a culturally informed curriculum. It also means that we need to do a much better job of getting more Black and brown young people interested in and pursuing a career in teaching. And it means that we need schools to engage and empower communities of color and co-create a vision of public education that reflects their diverse needs and aspirations.

There’s a tremendous amount of work to be done and precious little time to do it. Everyday that goes by is another opportunity for us to slide further from the more perfect union that we all deserve to see realized. Progress isn’t promised, but it is possible if we have a public education system that supports it. That starts with ensuring teachers can teach — and are prepared to teach — the truth without fear or reservation.

Making Space for Black History in the Classroom

Black History is hard to talk about, but learning about it builds my students’ confidence and empowers them to take life into their own hands.

When I was a junior in high school, I was kicked out of class for asking the teacher when we were going to learn about Black History. It was Black History Month.

I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the first week of February. Monday passed, no Black history. Tuesday, still no Black History. On Wednesday, I finally spoke up. I asked the teacher, “When are you going to teach us about Black History? Are you going to teach us anything about Black people?” He turned red and said, “I will not deal with this in my classroom,” and asked me to leave. So I tossed my textbook on the ground and walked out of class.

Growing up, I learned a lot of European History in school, like Shakespeare or Victorian literature. I had a sixth-grade teacher who was interested and taught us about Black History — but other than that, I literally do not remember learning anything about Black History in my K-12 education.

Today, it’s not that different. A lot of my students were never taught any Black History until my class. They’re learning about things like the Harlem Renaissance and Reconstruction for the first time — as juniors and seniors in high school. In a way, I can understand why. Black History is graphic and violent, and we don’t want to traumatize our students. But in order to break those barriers, we first have to talk about it.

Black History is important for all students because most of the things that happened in history are still happening today. We think of slavery as a thing of the past, but mass incarceration and its gateway, the school to prison pipeline, are the new slavery. I teach my students about these issues because It helps them understand what kind of society they live in and how this reality came into being.

It’s especially important for Black students: Without understanding what happened and is still happening to their people, they won’t know how to maneuver in society once they step out of my classroom and into the real world. It’s like going into a fire not knowing that you’ll get burned. I want to prepare them for the harsh realities that they’re going to face every day as they become adults.

Black history is hard to talk about, but learning about it builds my students’ confidence and empowers them to take life into their own hands.

Already, I can see the impact on my students after they are introduced to these subjects. They start learning how to think critically and debate with each other. Their parents will call me and say how much they appreciate it because they didn’t know how to introduce some of these ideas to their kids, or when was an appropriate time. Black History is hard to talk about, but learning about it builds my students’ confidence and empowers them to take life into their own hands.

Right now, it’s even more important to have these conversations because of the current debate about teaching “critical race theory” in schools. Oklahoma, where I live, is one of nine states that passed classroom censorship bills last year that try to silence conversations about race and gender. I have chosen to defy the law and have not altered my teaching, but I know a lot of teachers who are afraid to talk about these issues because they could lose their teaching licenses if someone complains and they are found to be in violation of this confusing and overbroad statute. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about teaching race in the classroom, and I hope it doesn’t prevent more students from getting a real and inclusive education — especially during Black History Month.

First Day of School Tips

The first day of school is a significant milestone, filled with anticipation, excitement, and sometimes a bit of anxiety. Whether you’re a student gearing up for a new grade or a parent ensuring everything is in order, preparation is key to starting the school year on the right foot. Our comprehensive guide offers practical tips and checklists to help both students and parents get ready for the new school year, covering everything from school supplies to mental preparation and establishing routines.

School Supplies: The Essentials

One of the most tangible aspects of preparing for the first day of school is gathering the necessary supplies. Having everything ready not only helps students feel prepared but also sets the tone for an organized and successful year.

Mental Preparation: Getting in the Right Mindset

Mental preparation is as crucial as having the right supplies. A positive mindset can greatly influence a student’s ability to adapt and thrive in a new school year.

Setting Routines: Building a Strong Foundation

Establishing routines is essential for creating a stable and productive environment. A well-structured routine helps students manage their time effectively and reduces stress.

Practical Tips for Parents: Supporting Your Child

Parents play a critical role in helping their children prepare for the first day of school. Here are some practical tips to support your child effectively

Conclusion

Preparing for the first day of school involves more than just buying supplies. It requires thoughtful planning, mental preparation, and the establishment of routines to ensure a smooth and successful transition. By following these tips and using the provided checklists, both students and parents can start the 2025-2026 school year with confidence and enthusiasm. Remember, preparation and support are key to making the most of the academic year ahead. Here’s to a successful and enjoyable school year!