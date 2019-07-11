The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorialcontributions made by local students.

July 11, 2019
Growing the Voices of Our Future

Delucca Rolle assault by BS deputies.

Don’t let your past define your future

Leja Williams, 14

By Leja Williams

Delucca Rolle is a 15-year-old teen who was a victim of police brutality three months ago.

Late last month he was arrested for being in a stolen car and resisting arrest without violence. I feel like his previous incident with the police shouldn’t have anything to do with his most recent arrest. But also I feel like him resisting arrest could be because of the way the police treated him the first time.

Hopefully, this was a lesson for him and hopefully he doesn’t have another bad encounter with law enforcement.

I also think he should watch the crowd he hangs with and stay out of trouble.

 

50 years of Love

Layla Davidson, 13

By Layla Davidson    

 

On July 6th, I attended my grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary! That’s a long time to be married.

I believe a family is a bond that should not be broken by any means.

My family is one of the things that means the most to me. I have learned so much from my grandparents about love, family, and commitment. The amount of time they have been married has taught me to work hard and never give up.

I really enjoyed spending time and celebrating with my family. While attending my grandparents’ event, I had the opportunity to see my cousins, aunts, uncles, and many of my family’s friends.

 

Baby Sea Turtle Release

Brielle Henry, 10

By Brielle Henry

Over the weekend my family and I watched dozens of loggerhead and leatherback baby sea turtles find their way to the ocean. We learned a lot about these cute little creatures from the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program. One sad fact is that only 1 in about 1,000 baby sea turtles will reach adulthood.

Caution: If you see a mommy sea turtle laying eggs or any hatchlings while you’re at the beach, please do not disturb them.

To learn more about the program, visit http://www.broward.org

 

