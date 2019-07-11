With less than two weeks after first debate Swalwell presidential campaign comes to an end

Rep. Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat, fought to gain any foothold in the jam-packed primary field. Swalwell declared Monday that his 2020 presidential bid was finished, saying he had to “be honest” with how his campaign was going.

“Today ends our presidential campaign, but it is the beginning of an opportunity in Congress with a new perspective,” he said, adding that he had “no regrets” from his short run.

He becomes the second candidate to formally exit the race, following former Democratic West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda’s brief foray into the presidential contest earlier this year. Ojeda was the second office-holding Democrat to announce a campaign for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

