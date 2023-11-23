By Kaysia Earley

The highly anticipated Third Annual Pompano Fall Festival will be taking over the city of Pompano Beach, FL during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Saturday, November 26, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. This event will be held at Pompano Community Park located at 1660 NE 10th St., Pompano Beach FL 33060. Entering its third year, the Pompano Fall Festival is expected to attract over 10,000 people. R&B and Hip-Hop performing artists include grammy-nominated singer Kelly Price, Jagged Edge, J.T. Money, 90’s sensation Kut Klose, Juvenile, and a few other chart-topping surprise artists.

Other than being South Florida’s most requested Gospel Hip Hop Artist, promoter, and entrepreneur, which include the CEO of 2 Extreme Marketing, there is more to Travis “T-Dogg” Gammage than his experience in the music industry for over 30 years. Fueled by his love for God, “The Deliverer of God’s Gospel” represents his stage name of “T-Dogg.” T-Dogg’s mission is to promote the gospel of Christ and unite South Florida through music, family, and charity. T-Dogg, a husband and father of five, acknowledges his past mistakes and wrong decisions led to his previous incarceration, however, after his encounter with Christ, T-Dogg vowed to promote God in all his work and inspire others to give back.

A native of South Florida and raised in the small city of Deerfield Beach, T-Dogg attended Deerfield High School. His experience in talent shows and musical competitions ignited his love for music. The concert promoter behind two massive music festivals: The Mango Festival and The Pompano Fall Festival, T-Dogg is giving back to Pompano Beach like never before. Over the last two years, the Pompano Fall Festival has reached its biggest numbers yet, welcoming over 20,000 people from across Florida. T-Dogg also highlights independent artists who are talented but often overlooked due to the lack of resources or connections to perform. So why Pompano Beach? T-Dogg explains his roots run deep, “my uncle Roosevelt Jackson is a former Negro League baseball player, and the ‘Jackson Park’ in Pompano Beach was named after him.”

In conjunction with T-Dogg’s Bigg Dreams Charity, the nonprofit organization has donated thousands of dollars to various organizations focused on the arts, education, environment, and community welfare. “My primary focus is my initiative, ‘Read to Achieve’, I love to encourage kids about the importance of reading”, T-Dogg said, explaining how reading is fundamental, however, electronics have rapidly replaced books and decreased literacy amongst the youth. T-Dogg said, “this festival is partying with a purpose. We want to give scholarships to students attending HBCUs and give back to our community.”

Although this event is focused on community and charity, it isn’t sacrificing quality for its mission. This festival is sponsored by The City of Pompano, Celsius, Pepsi, Mercedes Benz of Pompano, 99 Jamz, Hot 105, Tito’s Vodka, LA Fitness of Pompano, and other local businesses in support of a memorable musical weekend of incredible musical performances, great local food vendors, dancing, and lots of fun. Bring your lawn chairs and family to enjoy this family-friendly event. The festival is complemented by scenic beaches, plentiful shopping, incredible golf courses, 5-star restaurants, and many other inviting attractions which makes the City of Pompano Beach a must-visit destination.

To learn more, go to https://www.pompanofallfest.com/