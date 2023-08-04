U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., Addressing Violence in Haiti 

Addressing Human Rights Violations: Brings attention to the pervasive issue of violence in Haiti and its impact on the Haitian people and U.S. interests,” said Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick.

The Haiti Criminal Collusion Act of 2023 aims to address the issue of violence in Haiti by investigating and exposing the connections between criminal gangs and influential figures in politics and the economy. The legislation requires the secretary of state to provide an annual report to Congress, detailing these ties and their implications.

Additionally, the act proposes imposing sanctions on individuals involved in criminal activities in Haiti. This measure serves as a deterrent and a means of holding accountable those who contribute to the violence.

By highlighting the link between violent criminal enterprises and corrupt leaders, the legislation seeks to raise awareness and prompt action to address the issue. It emphasizes the need for both Haiti and the United States to collaborate in finding solutions to combat the threats posed by collusion.

The Haiti Criminal Collusion Act has passed in the House of Representatives and will now proceed to the Senate for a vote. If approved by the Senate and signed into law, it would become an important step in addressing violence and corruption in Haiti.