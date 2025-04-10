Upcoming Town Hall Meeting in Deerfield Beach to Hear How I’m Addressing the Cost-of Living Crisis

Advertisement

Right now, our FL-20 communities and our country are facing a cost-of-living crisis.

I am determined to make the American Dream a reality for South Florida, so that our district is not just a place where people live — it’s where they can thrive.

Join me on Monday, April 14, at 3 pm ET in Deerfield Beach to hear how I am working to address the cost-of-living crisis and help drive opportunity across FL-20.

I hope to see you there.

Tackling the Cost-of-Living Crisis: A Town Hall on Housing, Tariffs, & Social Security,Monday, April 14 at 3 P.M. ET at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441

TOWN HALL RSVP: Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick’s Town Hall on Tackling the Cost-of-Living Crisis