Valentine’s Day Activities For Kids That Will  Keep Them Entertained

While you may be thinking of ways to spoil your significant other on Valentines Day, don’t forget the little ones! Holidays are the perfect time to remind your children how much they are loved.

“Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to demonstrate how much you love and appreciate your children. This is like any holiday, but what makes it even more special – is the celebration of love,” said Parenting and Education Expert Kimberly A. Morrow.

Here are some ways to show your children love on Valentine’s Day.

Random Acts of kindness. Allow your child to show appreciation for others by completing a random act of kindness. Donate toys or clothes items they no longer use to Goodwill. Share a book with a friend from school.

Cut out paper hearts with Affirmations.

When they’re done, you can use the hearts to decorate your fridge or their bedroom door with words of affirmations.

Watch a movie Spending quality time with your children with no cellphones and work in sight and curl up on the couch and watch a classic cartoon love story. Wear matching pajamas for the special occasion. “Watch This, Do That” series: The Princess and the Frog, The Princess Bride or Frozen.

Bake their favorite treats. Bake special treats using heart shaped pans like cookies or cakes. Another idea for a more healthier treat is Dip fruit into chocolate and refrigerate it on wax paper.

Handmade Valentines’ Day card Nothing says I love you like a homemade card. Purchase the glue sticks, construction paper, glitter and crayons. These cards can be shared to classmates and teachers.