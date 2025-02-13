Advertisement

Kaliyah Lollar, a 16 year old sophomore student at Miami Central High, has a wealth of talents. Her gift of writing, singing, dancing, and acting is beyond measure. Now she has unleashed her gift of poetry.

We ain’t killable!

By Kaaliyah Lollar

In times of oppression and depression, here’s the question.

Why is the black man everyone’s unhealthy obsession?

First they pick fights, then call the cops when we get tight.

I know we’re able but they call us unstable

They call us despicable but what they did to us is unforgivable.

But through each blow society gave I can tell you one thing, We ain’t Killable!

We’re not weak, we endured the shackles and chains.

And even now we endure the handcuffs and pain.

Never see us as gullible, naive, or slow.

You should only know us as original as we came up with the braids on your head to the grills in your mouth

we’re strong and stylish without a doubt so as much as you want go ahead and think we’re criminal.

Just heed this warning….

We ain’t Killable!