We all need the best windshield wiper

Message From The Publisher

“For God is not a God of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.”1 Corinthians 14:33 (NASB)

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It’s amazing how we can find spiritual guidance in everyday life situations when we look beyond them. While driving to church on Sunday morning between intermitten rain showers I had to turn my windshield wipers on and off.

As the wipers made their continual back-and-forth motion, my mind drifted from situation to situation. Holidays can seem like horror days when our visions are impaired with hopelessness. During the festive season tragedies are compounded, and they bring about a myriad of expressions: moments of depression, anxiety and anger just to name a few.

Each oscillation of the wipers brought deeper concentration on impounding events. As the showers were coming and going, through emotional blared vision I noticed that the wipers cleared my windshield for a better view.

Contemplating on what was happening, I rationalized it wasn’t the windshield wipers alone clearing my view, but rather Devine intervention, the effect of the song playing and the Power of our Triune God who had already put His action plan in place.

Realizing that it wasn’t the windshield wipers that cleared the displacement of my faith which allowed the obstruction of it, it was endeavoring to look beyond fleeting moment, wow God‘s grace and mercy has brought me through trials and tribulations, through good times and bad times, sad times and joyous occasions.

Nevertheless, it was God‘s grace and mercy that brought me through.

The next time you’re in a situation where you need to use your windshield wipers think about the goodness of God‘s grace and mercy and He will bring you through.

May the New Year bring you a better understanding of the true, tried and tested windshield wiper that will outlast, clean better and rejuvenate any cloudy, bleary or messed up windshield imaginable.

“Dear God, In the name of Jesus. As we end the year to move forward into another year, may we leave a lot of what blinds us from seeing You behind and make room for more of You in our lives. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

FOR A CLEARER WINDSHIELD USE THE WIND MAKER