Who will stand up for the children?

April 14, 2023

Message From The Publisher

Matthew 18:6 Expanded Bible

6 If someone causes one of these little children who believes in me to ·sin [lose faith; stumble], it would be better for that person to have a ·large stone [large millstone; L millstone of a donkey] tied around the neck and be ·drowned [L thrown] in the [L depths of the] sea.

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Those who hurt children are subject to a punishment that far exceeds anything that you and I or our judicial system could punish them or sentence them to. It appears that we have lost all faith in the hope of accepting, respecting, and living with those who are different than we are. I’m talking about an evil difference; I’m speaking of a fear of an awakening to the realization that life is supposed to be open, just and abiding for all who breathe the same air and walk among God’s creations.

We are witnessing laws that are being established to allow weapons of  “mass destruction” to desensitize life at its most vulnerable state. Our children are killed while trying to learn and matriculate to a level of consciousness where they can live in a world not filled with the vile hatred and disregard for human life different from them.

Yet, every day they are bombarded with images of dead children play across their minds in news flashes of another mass shooting at another school with assault weapons of mass destruction.

Our children’s hope of being tomorrow’s leaders is torn from their dreams when they see, read, and listen to grown racist people make laws that do not allow their history to be taught in their schools, they are confused when their teachers can’t address their pain of not knowing who they are or what they are. They find relief in a permanent fix, death, which has no return, at a moment when a word of comfort would have saved them from suicide.

We, the ones who struggle to find sanity in an insane people, wonder if we are suffering from delusions of grandeur while professed to be leaders are killing us and yet the other proponents or the other professed to be leaders let the turmoil continue because, so they say, “they out number us”.

If the killings of our children continue, while laws are put into place that take our ability to change them and fascism is on the rise, who will save our child

