Don’t Say Black in Broward County School System

Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Over the last months several questionable decisions concerning how education should be taught in our public schools have raised concerns. From the banning of books to teaching the truth about American history, it seems to be ‘white washing’ the system. “Don’t Say Gay” has gotten a tremendous amount of attention as Florida GOP members moved to prohibit educators from classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity.

A similar phrase, Don’t Say Black, is gaining traction in Broward Schools. As the new superintendent builds her new organizational chart, new positions are coming into focus, yet Black representation at top positions is fading fast.

And with the superintendent promising more sweeping changes, many are worried that in a majority-minority urban school district, Black children will not have the appropriate advocacy, experience and representation at the table to provide a voice for their benefit.

A letter addressed to Broward County School Board Members and newly appointed Superintendent of Broward Schools, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, is asking that a highly ranking Black administrator keep her contract for the school year 2022-2023.

The Federation of Public Employees is the Union that represents all the non-instructional employees which includes Facilities, Maintenance, Clerical, Food Service, the Transportation Department and Security.

So, here is what we now know. The eight School Board members consist of seven white females and one Hispanic female. There were two new deputy positions added to the organizational chart last month: one white female and one Hispanic female, both selected from outside the district. While one deputy previously worked for the district, her stay was so short lived, she is still considered an outsider.

The letter stresses that major administrative staff member

Chief School Performance & Accountability Officer, Dr. Valerie Wanza’s contract is in question for the next school year 2022-2023.

You do the math. There seems to be a clear disparity among race and gender that the superintendent and the board must address. 41 percent of students in BCPS are Black.

The letter attest to and confirms Dr. Wanza’s contributions, character and support of the students who look and act like her.

“Unfortunately, without this staff member, the district will be losing vital institutional knowledge when it comes to non-instructional employees who are the foundation of a student’s education.”

The letter strongly emphasizes and employs Dr. Vickie Cartwright to reconsider her actions.

“It is imperative that you understand the impact this will have on the SBBC district, its employees and our students.…”

Respectfully,

Daniel Reynolds, Division President

With the superintendent announcing additional administrative changes at lower levels of the central office hierarchy, we will continue to see Black leadership disappear, especially those who are staunch advocates of Black, Brown and marginalized students.