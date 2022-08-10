WESTSIDE GAZETTE: BE EDUCATION ABOUT EDUCTION

It’s Back-to-School Time Here’s What Teachers Need

Flexible seating and instructional technology rose in popularity, according to DonorsChoose, which keeps data tracking the items most-requested by educators.

By Maya Pottiger

(Source Word In Black):

This time of year, social media feeds are flooded with teachers posting lists of supplies they need for their classrooms and asking for the public’s help to ensure students have everything from art supplies and calculators to books and reading bean bags. #ClearTheList, as the hashtag goes, along with social media posts to fund their DonorsChoose projects.

Like with medical bills, these back-to-school campaigns are another form of crowdsourcing in American society. Teachers, who are already underpaid, take to crowdsourcing to ensure they’re providing students the best and most effective educational experience they can. They inevitably front many out-of-pocket expenses throughout the year — the average rising to $750 per year in 2021 — so these summer wish lists help them get started.

In fact, it’s such a commonplace thing in our society now that Abbott Elementary — the blockbuster ABC show about teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia — did a whole episode about it.

After a few turbulent years of virtual and hybrid classes, schools are in-person again for the 2022-2023 school year, and teachers’ classroom needs have changed. After returning to the classroom in 2021, Richmond-area elementary school teacher Demetria Richardson realized some students hadn’t picked up pencils the entire time they were away.

“When we came back into the classroom 21/22, the needs were very different because our students had that year-and-a-half gap where they were not in school,” Richardson says. “Even though we did do virtual learning, it wasn’t everything that our students needed.”

Who’s Helping Teachers?

DonorsChoose, an organization that gives teachers a platform to post their classroom needs for anyone to find and fund, has seen an uptick in teachers, schools, and districts using the space since the pandemic. Launched in early 2000, it now has over 700,000 teachers in its database, and four out of five public schools across the country have had a teacher make a request through DonorsChoose, says Kristina “Steen” Joye Lyles, the vice president of Equity & Impact. Plus, six states have partnered with DonorsChoose to make sure their teachers get what they need.

In fact, Joye Lyles says she’s seen trends in people rallying around teachers and their needs — especially for teachers of color. There’s even a page called #blacklistcleared that specifically aggregates Black educators’ projects that need funding.

“We’re seeing on our site additional support for teachers of color, their classroom projects, additional support for classrooms that are equity focused,” Joye Lyles says. “Folks are really thinking about how you rally around getting more resources into classrooms this year.”

Classroom Basics and Flexible Seating Saw Increased Requests

So, what are teachers requesting as they head back to the classroom this fall?

DonorsChoose works with schools and districts nationwide, classifying them as “equity focus” and “non-equity focus.” It defines equity focus schools as those with at least 50% of the student body being Black, Latino, Native American, Pacific Islander, or multiracial, and at least 50% of students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch.

In both equity-focus and non-equity focus schools, the early grades make up most of the DonorsChoose requests, regardless of whether the schools are classified as suburban or urban.

However, there was a 47% increase in requests from equity focus schools in 2021/2022 compared to the previous school year, and a 38% increase in requests from non-equity focus schools.

The 2021/2022 school year saw a 47% increase in requests from equity-focused schools compared to a 38% increase in requests from non-equity focused schools.

In the non-equity focus schools, computers and tablets and flexible seating have been among the top five requested items going back to the 2018/2019 school year. For both school classifications, books, educational kits, and instructional technology — things like printers, computer accessories, and cameras — were the top three requested items in both the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 school years.

At equity focus schools, computers and tablets were among the top four most requested items for three of the last four school years. Interestingly, in 2021/2022, computers and tablets fell very far down the list, and classroom basics and flexible seating rose to the top five.

This is because, when schools shut down, government funding allowed schools to purchase devices for their students to be able to learn from home, Richardson says. So, while computers and tablets were high in demand prior to the pandemic, they’re now “one-to-one” in most school systems.

In terms of classroom basics, Richardson says some of the need is replenishing supplies that were sent home with students for virtual learning, like rulers and whiteboards. And, at least in her school, students aren’t allowed to share supplies, like pencils and scissors, meaning there needs to be more available. But the biggest need is headphones, which were supplied to students to help with learning from home.

But, now more than ever, teachers are looking for opportunities to get their students back in the classroom, Lyles says. And it’s critical for teachers to create an environment that students want to be in.

New Classroom Environments

Classrooms are changing to better accommodate students’ needs and be more inclusive learning environments. This is where flexible seating comes in, taking the form of wobble stools, rugs with beanbag chairs, and lap desks. These allow students to more freely move around the classroom whether it’s due to social/emotional trauma or hyperactivity.

Especially after years of virtual schooling, it can be tough for students going back into an environment and dealing with the wiggles and wanting to move around in different ways. So, the increase in flexible seating, Lyles says, could be evidence of teachers being mindful of their students.

“More teachers are realizing that we have to take care of and understand the needs of the child in order to educate the child,” Richardson says. “Whether it’s anxiety or whether they don’t want to be around their peers because they’re having trouble reading the passage, it’s giving them the option to move around the classroom, to sit in a different space to feel comfort so that they can handle that anxiety but continue to teach them.”

Along with classroom designs and student needs, “one of the things we know” is that the education system is “forever changing,” Richardson says.

Black Parents Are More Involved in Their Children’s Education Than Ever

The COVID-19 pandemic gave moms and dads an inside look at what their kids’ learning experience is like, sparking concern and greater engagement.

By Maya Pottiger

(Source Word In Black):

School buses stopped running, classrooms turned virtual, and the traditional education system turned upside down. In the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the days of parents and guardians sending kids off to school and not reuniting until dinnertime were over. Instead, many families were holed up inside, 24 hours a day, working or attending classes in a shared space.

Though it wasn’t without difficulties, the new setup gave parents an insight into their children’s school-day lives that wasn’t previously available.

“Parents have had a front-row seat to their child’s education,” says David Park, the senior vice president of strategy and communication at Learning Heroes . “They’ve seen where their child excels and where they need additional support.”

It’s also allowed parents to be more engaged with their children’s education than ever before — particularly among Black parents. As a result, their relationship with the schools and teachers is changing as they take a more active role in ensuring their child is set up for success. But it hasn’t all been positive.

“When it comes to Black parents, what’s striking is that there’s so much more worry and concern than there was before the pandemic,” Park says. “This is really across all parent demographics, but with Black parents in particular.”

Top Concerns Among Black Parents

A new Learning Heroes study, Hidden in Plain Sight , surveyed parents and educators across the country about top concerns and ways forward. The top concerns among Black parents were having politicians making decisions about what students learn (64%), children’s happiness and emotional well-being (62%), and children being exposed to violence at school (59%). These were relatively similar to the top concerns of Hispanic and white parents.

“Parents want their children to be happy and safe. They want their child to be protected socially and emotionally,” Park says. “They want to team up with their school and their child’s teacher to make sure that they have the skills that they need to succeed. And they’ve spoken very clearly that they don’t see a role there for politicians in the classroom.”

Public schools were 46% white in Fall 2019, meaning more than half of the students they served were students of color. Yet the people making decisions on their behalf are largely white.

“You have this dichotomy of children — basically an ecosystem of students of color — that are driven by people that don’t look like them,” says Harrison Peters, the CEO of Men of Color in Educational Leadership and former superintendent of Providence Public School District. “Teachers get really frustrated when they work really, really hard, and there are policies and laws that are implemented that don’t align with their support.”

Black parents got to see those policies and laws, as well as teacher frustration, play out over Zoom with their children. Now, according to an analysis of Learning Heroes data, they’re more concerned about their children than ever.

Since 2019, there has been a 16% increase among Black parents who worry about their children being on track with academic expectations. Further, there was a 10% jump among Black parents worried about their children gaining the skills they need to succeed in college. Plus, Black parents are continuously more worried about their children’s happiness and well-being (10% increase) and bullying (11% increase).

During virtual learning, Peters watched his high school-aged son withdraw socially. But when it came time to send them back in-person, he was also nervous about his song being with several thousand of the with several thousand other students.

“You want to make certain that you drop them off at school and get them back the same way you drop them off,” Peters says. “I could see a lot of parents are fearful about that.”

Parents have had a front-row seat to their child’s education.

But, especially for marginalized students, school is a place for more than writing and arithmetic, Peters says. It’s a “safe haven” with clinicians, balanced meals, and social services. And when those are taken away, “challenges manifest and are amplified.”

Research at The Hunt Institute has shown similar results. Black parents cited school safety and student mental health and emotional well-being as major issues, says Erica Vevurka , director of K-12 at The Hunt Institute. In that survey, 71% of Black parents felt that school safety is a problem, and 39% said it was a “very big problem.” It also found that 45% of Black parents said the pandemic was disruptive to their children’s mental health and emotional well-being.

“It’s education, but it’s also more than education. Parents are worried across the board,” Park says. “Parents have had a really tough couple of years during the pandemic, and that shows in their concerns for their children and their children’s well-being. Everybody’s on high alert right now.”

Black Parents Are Increasingly More Involved in Children’s Education

Whether it’s from seeing constant headlines about high levels of learning loss or from the new insight virtual learning allows, Black parents are more involved in their children’s education than ever.

Plus, after spending multiple school years at home in virtual classrooms, parents have directly seen what their children are learning, and how they’re progressing academically and emotionally.

“From this shared experience, parents across the board are more aware and attuned to their children’s education and generally feel more empowered to advocate for their children’s needs when engaging with schools and educators,” Vevurka says.

Responses to the Learning Hero survey show 92% of Black parents found more time to talk to their children about their everyday assignments, and 88% got a better understanding of what their children are expected to learn at their grade level.

“Since the pandemic, parents have really been leaning into their child’s education at unprecedented levels,” Park says, and survey responses indicate that level of engagement is here to stay. “So not only are parents more engaged now, they tell us that they will continue to be engaged in various ways.”

COVID brought upon “forced innovation,” Peters says, in that we’ve had to strengthen how we communicate without relying on being together physically. While he was a superintendent, telecommunication resulted in the highest level of Black parent participation in parent-teacher conferences.

“We were able to plug in right there,” Peters says. “This idea of forced innovation, this is one of the positives that came out of COVID. It really brought us together and allowed us to strengthen our communication.”

They also want to have a say in their children’s education. In terms of these actions, 40% of Black parents cited suggesting changes to the textbooks used as a primary means. More than half of Black parents said they want to provide feedback on how to spend COVID recovery and relief funds (55%) and voice their opinions about curriculum during school board meetings (54%). Just under half of Black parents said they would like to review daily lesson plans.

“Parents across the board really have let us know that they want to have more of a say in education,” Park says, “but when we look at the percentage of the parents who have actually done some of these things, they’re relatively small.”

Across the country, states are creating “more formal opportunities” for families to be involved in decisions, Vevurka says. But in order for these to be effective, the communication and participation platforms need to be accessible to all parents.

“Education leaders must ensure a diverse group of parents are represented when garnering input,” Vevurka says, “and to do that, they must also give parents from backgrounds underrepresented in these spaces time to rebuild trust in education systems.”

The Changing Parent/Teacher Relationship

From lower graduation rates to lagging reading levels to a shortening supply of teachers , students and educators have struggled recently. And as parents become more engaged with their children’s education, they’re also changing the way they interact with both the teachers and the school.

The Learning Heroes report found that 87% of Black parents think it’s “essential” for families and teachers to work closely to overcome the pandemic’s impact on learning, and 89% think it’s “essential” for parents and teachers to trust each other in order to achieve this.

“One of the things that was a big takeaway for us is that parents and educators are united, not divided,” Park says. “We continue to hear this national narrative that pits parents and educators against each other, but all of our research shows something very different. We see parents and educators wanting to team up on behalf of kids.”

Parent and educator relationships are indeed changing, Vevurka says. And, as research supports , parents are a “major part” of reducing learning loss and opportunity gaps for students.

“We think that education leaders are also seeing this as a key opportunity for pandemic recovery,” Vevurka says, “which we hope will trickle down to the classroom level as parents and teachers supporting and collaborating on student learning.”

Teachers get really frustrated when they work really, really hard, and there are policies and laws that are implemented that don’t align with their support.

HARRISON PETERS, MEN OF COLOR IN EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP CEO

What Park found surprising in the report was that both parents and educators agree the concept of equity is “critical to the success of every student” — a number that only rose once the report defined equity.

With parents strengthening their voices and districts doing a better job of inviting parents to the table, Peters says we’re seeing a difference.

“You’re starting to see this belief that, hey, it’s OK to treat schools differently and to treat students differently,” Peters says, “as long as you’re treating them in a way that you’re getting them what they need.”

Through COVID’s forced innovation, there has “definitely” been an increased opportunity to strengthen the parent/teacher relationship, Peters says. And as educators and districts see the “extreme value” of giving parents and students a voice, he is optimistic that it will continue.

“We’re starting to see that that’s definitely part of the secret sauce in the learning and the transformation process of our schools and upward trajectory,” Peters says.

An Increase in Summer Learning

As part of their changing relationships with teachers, Black parents are the most likely to connect with their child’s teacher before the end of the school year to figure out the specific learning priorities for the summer months. The Learning Heroes survey found that 35% of Black parents do this, compared to 29% of all parents.

They are also more likely to enroll their children in summer programs , with 22% of Black parents taking this action compared to 16% of all parents.

“Summer programs provide the enrichment opportunities that parents are looking for more now more than ever,” Park says.

Research shows that educators also see a difference in students enrolled in enrichment programs over the summer compared to those who aren’t.

“Especially after two really grueling years, parents want these enrichment programs to help their kids succeed and be ready for the next grade,” Park says. And it doesn’t mean tutoring or summer school programs, but “opportunities to help their child gain more of the skills and knowledge that they need to succeed in the next school year and beyond.”

First Day of School Traditions That We Love

By Wendy Wisner

Fact checked by Emily Swaim

The first day of school is often a mix of excitement and fear for children. There’s usually a lot to look forward to, like making new friends, meeting new teachers, and getting to participate in school activities. But there are also many unknowns, too, like wondering if your teacher will like you, feeling uncertain about the academic workload, and stressing about making the adjustment to a new environment.

Making the back-to-school transition a positive and nurturing experience means starting school on the right foot. What better way to do that than to start the year off with a back-to-school ritual?

How Back-to-School Rituals Help Kids

Back-to-school rituals help our kids stay grounded as they make the transition from the carefree days of summer to the more structured days of school. These traditions can help ease anxiety by framing the experience as something welcoming and special. Many back-to-school rituals also provide a space for children to sort out their feelings and express themselves.

We all have a back-to-school tradition that we love. Maybe it’s something we did growing up that we want to pass on to our kids when they start school, or perhaps it’s something we’ve adopted as a family. If you are looking for more traditions to add to your list—or if you are looking for a new spin on a beloved tradition—we’ve got some awesome ideas for you.

How to Create a Successful Morning Routine for School

9 First Day of School Traditions and Rituals

Whether you like to take photos, plan a big breakfast, or go out for ice cream after school, having a first-day ritual can be fun for both you and your kids—and give you all something to look forward to. Here are some ideas on what you can do with your kids that first day.

Take First Day Photos

Verywell / Nusha Ashjaee

Almost all of us take photos of our kids on their first day. And, it has become a common practice to share these pictures on social media and watch our social media feeds light up with other parents’ photos as well. Many of us end up comparing our kids’ first day of school pictures to their last day of school pictures to see how much they’ve grown and changed.

Siobhan Alvarez, nonprofit executive, blogger, and mom to two young sons under age 3, has a special twist on the first day of school picture tradition. In addition to pictures, she also does a first-day interview alongside the pictures.

“I use the same questions each year, and keep all of them in a binder together,” Alvarez shares. “It’s a wonderful way to look back at the memories all in one place.

Create a Scrapbook

Take those back-to-school photos to a whole new level and add them as part of a scrapbook project that you can work on throughout your children’s school career, suggests Ashley Brown, founder and owner of Routine and Things. Brown’s two daughters—ages 2 and 4—are starting school this fall, so in addition to taking their pictures, she plans to jot down some notes about them.

“I will also write a note on the back of the photo describing their personalities and quirks as individuals and sisters year after year,” Brown says.

When her kids are grown, she plans to take these pictures and notes and turn them into a scrapbook. “My intention is to create a scrapbook using the photos and give them to each girl on their high school graduation day,” Brown shares.

Organize School Supplies

Verywell / Nusha Ashjaee

Is there anything more exciting than a stack of fresh notebooks, pencils, erasers, and glue sticks? Once we have our kids’ school supply lists in hand, most of us make a ritual of buying our kids’ school supplies together with them.

Going to the store and finding all of the items on the school supply list can almost feel like a treasure hunt for your kids. Let them make choices about the supplies—picking out notebook colors and designs that suit their personalities, for example.

Once home, lay out everything you’ve bought and put them in backpacks or to-go bags, especially if supplies must be brought in on more than one day. Getting your children involved in this process can make school feel more tangible to them.

Set Goals Together

Verywell / Nusha Ashjaee

In addition to taking first-day photos, Heather Aulisio, MeD, an elementary school teacher, mom, and consultant for Mom Loves Best suggests holding up a chalkboard with pertinent info about the upcoming school year, like their teacher, grade, and school. Along with that, Aulisio has her son write down three goals for himself.

“Whether it’s to make three new friends, earn Student of the Month, or get better in a subject area, we seal these goals in a special envelope,” Aulisio shares. Then, she does a follow-up with her son at the end of the year to reflect on those goals.

“On the last day of school, we open the envelope and look back to see if these goals were accomplished,” she says. “Goal setting is important at any age and it really helps set a tone and purpose for a new school year.”

How to Set Goals for Your Child This School Year

Prepare Special Packed Meals

They say that food is the way into the heart, and that is definitely true for our children. Packing them a snack or lunch that “feels like home” is a great way to make them feel more secure as they venture off to school.

You also can let them pick out their favorite foods or snacks and pack those for them. Even better? Include a little handwritten note letting them know you are thinking of them, and that you know how awesome and strong they are on this big day.

Creative Ideas for Packed Lunches Kids Will Actually Eat

Throw a Back-to-School Party

Who doesn’t enjoy a party? Back-to-school parties are a great way to ease back-to-school tension, as well as reconnect with kids you may have lost touch with over summer break. Sunny Verma, education expert, and chief executive officer of Tutor Bright, shares some benefits of back-to-school parties.

“[Because] not many kids have interacted socially, it’s a great time to invite over the classroom and neighborhood kids,” says Verma. “This doesn’t have to be grand or over the top; it can just be a small get-together.”

Having a party also helps kids reconnect and gets them excited to see each other as the school year approaches, says Verma. Parties also can help remove the back-to-school anxiety and set up our kids for success.

Get a Night-Before-School Treat

Everyone wants to promote healthy eating habits for their kids, but getting them a treat on the night before school starts is a fun way to usher in the new school year and say goodbye to summer fun.

Stefania Baita, mom of a 4- and 7-year-old, and life and career coach, does a back-to-school ice cream run on the last day of summer break. It’s a tradition that’s been handed down through several generations of her husband’s family.

“Our family’s back to school ritual is to go and get ice cream at a local ice-cream parlor the last night before school starts,” says Baita. “This is something that my husband used to do with his grandparents when he was a child and it is a memory that he cherishes. I loved the idea when he suggested we do the same with our kids!”

Read a Special Book

Having a warm, soothing book you read on or right before the first day of school is a wonderful ritual that can help your child feel safe and secure. Whitney Rancourt, mom, blogger, and elementary school reading teacher, shares a book that many of us have grown to love and that fits this role perfectly for children.

“One of our family’s favorite rituals for back to school (or back to daycare) is to read ‘A Kissing Hand for Chester Raccoon’ the night before our separation,” Rancourt shares. “This little story is about a raccoon who is nervous to go to school. Mama Raccoon gives Chester a special kiss on the palm of his hand to remind him of her love.”

Just like in the book, Rancourt makes sure to give both of her children a kiss as she sends them off to school the next morning to remind them of the story.

“As an elementary school reading teacher, it’s probably no surprise that our special back to school ritual involves a book,” she says.

Try a “Park Till Dark” Night

Jaymi Torrez, parenting and travel blogger, shares a special activity her family does every year on the last day of summer break. She says it helps her family savor the carefree lifestyle of summer for one more day before starting the school year.

“We eat dinner and do our nighttime routines like normal,” says Torrez. “But instead of putting on jammies and crawling into bed, we take our kids to the park in our neighborhood. We call it ‘Park Till Dark,’ and we let our kids run, climb, and play well past bedtime, till the moon comes out and sleepy yawns make an appearance.”

Important Food Safety for Kids’ School Lunch Boxes

A Word from Verywell

First-day rituals and traditions can make the transition back to school that much more comfortable and stress-free for your kids. Look for things you can do with them that will not only be fun but also build cherished memories for years to come.

It’s important to note, though, that traditions and rituals are not a substitute for other types of support your kids might need. If your child is experiencing high levels of anxiety about back-to-school, or if you anticipate that they might need emotional support as the school year begins, you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out for help.

Checking in with your child’s pediatrician, their school’s psychologist, or their teacher is a great place to start. Remember, back-to-school anxiety is actually quite normal, and there are many ways to help your child have an affirming experience as they begin the new school year.

Mentoring Across Browad

Browardschools.com

Mentoring Across Broward, the District’s comprehensive mentoring initiative, addresses many of the concerns expressed by students, parents, school staff and community stakeholders who are looking for ways to provide opportunities for all students to benefit from mentoring relationships with caring peers and adults.

Mentoring Across Broward, which operates within this department, uses a multi-tiered approach to leverage school and community-based mentoring resources to better serve the needs of students. Youth Mentoring Programs will continue to provide mentoring opportunities for individuals and organizations to meet one-on-one and in small groups with students on school campuses during the school day.

Latinos in Action

Minority Male Initiative

Committed to closing achievement gaps between its male learners, Broward College continues to find new ways to provide sustained support to undeserved students. The Minority Male Initiative focuses on supporting completion goals, as well as, improving persistence and retention rates among these students.

100 Black Men of Broward County

org – Ready to begin your journey?

The 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale welcomes you to be a part of an organization that is making a serious commitment to elevate the Black Family by addressing our Four For The Future.

Visit100 Black Men of Broward County



Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters Bigs in Schools is a one-on-one mentoring opportunityfor adults and college students who meet with a child for one hour a week during school hours or during aftercare hours. Mentors may help with homework, play fames have fun and be a friend. Big Brothers Big Sisters also operates mentoring programs in select schools that target specific populations of students such as Muertes Latinas at Indian Ridge Middle school which pairs professional immigrant women with young girls with similar cultural backgrounds.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Website

Telephone PH: 954-453-3724

The Football UNITES Cultural Tours are an opportunity for local youth to experience different cultures within South Florida. Groups will meet at Hard Rock Stadium and visit a Miami-Dade or Broward location to participate in RISE training and a day of cultural immersion. Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders and staff are also invited to join the students.

Miami Dolphins Football Unite Program Website.

Reading Pals Mentoring & Early Literacy Program

Reading Pals is a United Way of Broward County and Broward County Public Schools collaborative effort to increase student reading proficiency with the goal of ensuring that students are reading at grade level by third grade. Mentors work one on one with pre-K and early elementary students reading to/with them for ½ to 1 hour per week. Students participating in the program receive up to 16 books to take home in addition to summer reading kits.

Reading Pals Mentoring WebsitePH: 954-453-3742



Take Stock In Children

Take Stock in Children’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for post-secondary education. TSIC offers college scholarships to students who are matched with adult mentors who meet one-on-one with students in middle and high school providing support and guidance that prepares them for academic and personal success.

Take Stock In Children Website



Telephone: 954-201-7846

School-Based Mentoring

School-based mentoring is an opportunity for individual schools to create a program unique to their location. Many of the mentors are essential staff at the school.

If you’d like to implement a school-based mentoring program, please contact Wanda Robinson at 754-321-1600 for additional information, training and/or assistance.

Mentor Program Development Form



Mentoring Across Broward Program

Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders

5000 Role Models of Excellence Project – Broward County, Florida Chapter

he 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project is a dropout prevention, mentoring program committed to closing the minority male achievement (access) gap by guiding minority male students along a carefully charted path through grades K-12 and college or ensuring the attainment of other post-secondary credentials, and increasing their employability in higher wage, high skills jobs within high demand industries. The program also teaches participants to respect law enforcement, the law, women, school officials, and parents. Students are also exposed to valuable educational, and leadership opportunities that are designed to develop and strengthen their leadership skills. The students and adult mentors wear a distinctive uniform consisting of black pants, a white dress shirt, and a 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project signature necktie. For more information about 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project may be found at https://www.5000rolemodels.com/broward, email MentoringAcrossBroward@browardschools.com,or call 754-321-1600.

Our goal is to instill, in the youth of Broward County, the values of mainstream America, while respecting the existing values of the individual. The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project focuses on three general principles:

Pinpoint progressive and successful men in our community to emulate; Promote positive alternatives to self-destructive behaviors an societal pitfalls; Everyone must assume responsibilities, preparing our youth for the challenges and struggles in today’s society.

· South Florida

JASON TAYLOR FOUNDATION

ADDRESS 10380 W. State Road 84, Unit 11

Davie, FL 33324

PHONE (954) 424.0799

EMAIL

info@jasontaylorfoundation.com

The PROMISE (Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Supports & Education) program represents the most comprehensive thinking available to address socially unacceptable or illegal behavior, targeting both short and long term academic success, aligning best practice models and Restorative Justice principles, and developing pro-social and resiliency skills. PROMISE, while addressing the behavior specific to the youth, is committed to addressing family and community circumstances that serve as both strengths and challenges for the youth’s resiliency. PROMISE uses a comprehensive set of supports and education to address the social and emotional needs of

Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders (MTL) is a peer-to-peer mentoring and student leadership program that serves students in grades 3rd– 12th with an emphasis on high school programming. MTL promotes academic advancement, pupil progression, student engagement and successful school completion utilizing the MTL Five Pillars.

For more information, please email mentoringacrossbroward@browardschools.com or call (754) 321-1600.