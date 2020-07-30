What are you going to do if you don’t get elected?

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry

I want to make something perfectly clear: there is life after politics.

I have been engaged in conversations galore about how this political season is shaping up to be one of the dirtiest and disjointing in a long time. I know that politics can and has broken up many relationships. Therefore, I must ask the question: what causes this to happen?

I’m not the only one that feels this way or has been frustrated by how a lot of them who are running for office seem to change when you don’t agree with them.

Relationships have suffered, businesses have been made to suffer, while communities are torn apart and conflict resolution seems to be as evasive as finding the pot of goal at the end of the rainbow.

Some people quickly forget where they come from. I’m not saying they come from some bad place; however, they seem to think that to be elected in a position is to remove and separate yourself from who you are.

I would hope or should I say I would want elected officials to not ostracize me or cut me off because I don’t agree with their campaign. As a matter fact I would want them to be big enough to include everyone’s concerns and not just those who voted for them.

Reasons for the strange evasive paranoid behaviors of some politicians could be scripted into a Hollywood horror movie or a reality show for the misinformed.

Sometimes the truth hurts as bad as tight shoes and burnt edges due to a hot comb to the back of your neck, and if you can’t relate to that image how about getting your finger slammed in the car door.

And we do need the truth and the whole truth this political season. We can see the national foolishness that is taking place; however, all politics are local. We got to vote and we got to make sure that I (our) vote is counted and before we do all of that, we got to know who we’re voting for.

Play time is over: fool me once shame on you; fool me twice shame on me.

Yes if we were friends before you decided to become a political candidate I would hope we could be friends afterwards whether you win or lose, and if we can’t agree to that then maybe politics ain’t really your game or you were playing with it as if it were a game and not for the sake of human lives and the betterment of human lives, but just a trophy for yourself.

Yes I know when the lines are drawn in the sand and we have to decide who’s gonna be the captain of the team that, it will not destroy what great leaders have built.

If we don’t agree that you should be that leader then I hope that we are men and women enough to take into account everything that has shaped and caused that decision to be made.

My dad once told me that, “every bee cannot go into the hive and get the honey- some of the bees have to stay out. The same is true for leadership. There is a role for every leader on the inside and on the out. Accept the one that you get for the good of “ALL” people, those who voted for you and those that didn’t.

There is life after politics.