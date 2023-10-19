What is my role in whatever mess created?

A Message From The Publisher

23 for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, Romans 3:23 (ERV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

When we forget that we, too, have faults, and our actions can be just as injurious as those of others who we blame as being wrong, we then take off on a dangerous journey of self-righteousness and self-deception. It’s a human impulse to focus on the flaws and wrongdoings of others while conveniently neglecting to notice our own. This selective amnesia warps our thought process which leads to profound consequences on our relationships, stunts personal growth and can even cause world relationships to crumble.

First and foremost, when we neglect our own faults, we inadvertently put blinders on that obstruct the reality of our imperfections. We become quicker than a flash of lightening to pass judgment and criticize the actions of others, with the “big head” of cockiness and moral superiority. This not only fosters a sense of entitlement but also erodes the empathy and understanding necessary for healthy relationships. In essence, it creates a chasm of misunderstanding between us and those we interact with.

Furthermore, when we neglect to acknowledge our own faults, our capacity for self-improvement becomes stunted. Growth and personal development require self-awareness, and it’s only when we confront our own shortcomings that we can work on becoming better versions of ourselves. By ignoring our own capacity to cause harm, we deny ourselves the opportunity for growth and self-reflection.

Inadvertently, this selective amnesia can lead to a cycle of blame and defensiveness. We become quick to attribute problems and conflicts to others while remaining blind to our contributions. By overlooking our own faults, we perpetuate discord and escalate conflicts, making it extremely difficult to resolve issues adequately.

To free ourselves from this destructive behavior, it’s essential to practice self-reflection and humility. Recognizing our own faults and the hidden harm we can cause, hopefully, allows us to approach conflicts with a more open and compassionate mindset. It paves the way for healthier relationships and personal growth. In essence, it’s a reminder that no one is faultless and acknowledging our own imperfections is a powerful step towards becoming a more compassionate and mindful human being.