Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Breast cancer awareness is a global initiative aimed at educating individuals about the risks, prevention, early detection, and treatment of breast cancer. It emphasizes the importance of regular breast self-exams, clinical screenings, and mammograms, particularly for women over 40. October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked by pink ribbons and events to raise funds for research, support, and awareness campaigns. The movement underscores the significance of early diagnosis, as early-stage breast cancer is often more treatable. Advocates, survivors, and medical professionals work together to reduce stigma, promote research, and empower individuals to take control of their breast health.

By Layla Davidson