The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

The family of Mallory Beach, the teenager tragically killed in the Murdaugh boat crash case, has reached a significant settlement with a convenience store company. The settlement amounts to a substantial $15 million. Mallory Beach’s untimely death in 2019 sent shockwaves through the community and drew national attention. The accident involved a boat piloted by Paul Murdaugh, a member of a prominent legal family in South Carolina. The boat crashed into a bridge piling, leading to Mallory’s death and injuring several others. The lawsuit brought against the convenience store company alleged that they had sold alcohol to minors, including Paul Murdaugh, who was underage at the time of the incident. The settlement signifies a major development in the case and brings a measure of closure to Mallory’s grieving family. The legal proceedings surrounding the boat crash case continue, with ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Submitted by Layla Davidson