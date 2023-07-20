Ol’ Pete To New Pete-Don’t Make This Be A Repeat

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective

The trails in the sand are taking twists and turns and Ol’ Pete is having a ball going through the various tunnels looking for clues and news.

With a new Super on deck in Broward Schools, things can get pretty interesting for the players. There is a new starting lineup and with the exception of a few changes, Ol’ Pete suspects New Pete won’t touch much of it for a year. Whispers in the KC Wright Building are unfolding, and they say that Super Pete is trying to plant his feet firmly in the sand, and his first week has proven that what he expected from the job is not at all what the job is.

Pete’s Namesake is going to be just fine. As long as he remembers the promises he made and moves methodically in the sand. New Pete has to remember that he has nine bosses, but he is the boss of literally the tens of thousands who work for Broward Schools. As long as he draws those lines in the sand and keeps everyone on the straight, narrow and clear path, he will be fine.

Old Super Earlean Smiley didn’t fill all positions. A few remain filled and New Super has several opportunities to select staff starting with a Chief of Facilities. He will be buried in the sand trying to hire a talented candidate to fill that position with all three mud that has been splashed on the position and process. He needs someone to hit the ground running because one of his $10,000 bonuses depends on it.

It appears that Board member Alan Zeman is setting himself apart to be fighting Super Pete for the spotlight.

Ol’ Pete is chucking, “Careful what you ask for.” Zeman has somehow gotten in his mind that he alone can deliver teachers a $100,000 salary by 2024. Ol’ Pete is all for it, but doesn’t he need the support of four others to get this to the finish line? With such lofty promises, inquiring minds want to know what’s buried in the sand for Zeman for him to make such bold promises in such a public way. The dirt Ol’ Pete has traced reveals Zeman’s desire to clench the Governor’s mansion or replace Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the South Florida representative for the 25th congressional district. This would explain The Detective’s wonderings about the unlikely chumminess between Zeman and State Senator Rosalind Osgood. Pete is thinking, “Politics indeed make strange bed fellows.” But I have a few words for Zeman to chomp on as he considers the Governor’s mansion, “Disney” and “Bob Chapek”. The Detective is chucking, “Like Disney, Zeman may ultimately succeed, but he won’t soon forget the ride”.

Ol Pete is in these streets. And as the clues take shape, he will deliv