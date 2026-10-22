When Did Being Kind Become Something to Laugh At?

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By Jabari Bovell

When did we reach a point where making somebody feel bad became entertainment, but making somebody feel good became something to laugh at? That’s a question I think more people need to ask themselves. Nowadays, it seems like being rude gets you attention, while being kind gets you called soft or weak. But since when did having a good heart become a bad thing?

As a teenager growing up in today’s world, I’ve noticed how easily people can tear each other down. Whether it’s at school, on social media, or even in our own communities, people sometimes find more enjoyment in embarrassing somebody than encouraging them. What makes it worse is that others will sit back, laugh, and record instead of stepping in and doing what’s right.

One thing I’ve learned is that you never truly know what somebody is going through. That person you’re laughing at could be dealing with problems at home, struggling with their confidence, or simply having a bad day. Sometimes one hurtful comment can stay with somebody longer than you realize. That’s why I believe we should think before we speak.

I also believe that kindness takes more strength than people give it credit for. It’s easy to follow a crowd and laugh at somebody else’s expense. But it takes real courage to stand up for someone, offer encouragement, or simply treat people with respect when everybody else chooses not to.

My faith has also taught me that kindness is something we should practice every day. God calls us to love one another, even when it isn’t easy. That doesn’t mean allowing people to disrespect you or take advantage of your kindness. It means understanding that you can stand up for yourself without tearing somebody else down.

I wish more people my age understood that being popular doesn’t always mean being a good person. Getting likes, views, and attention might feel good for a moment, but how you treat people says much more about your character. I’d rather be remembered for making somebody smile than for making somebody feel like they weren’t good enough.

And this message isn’t just for teenagers. Adults need to hear it too. Young people learn from what they see, and if we want a generation that values kindness, respect, and compassion, we need people willing to lead by example.

At the end of the day, I don’t want to live in a world where people are afraid to show kindness because they’re worried about being judged. I want to see a world where helping somebody is normal, where showing love isn’t embarrassing, and where treating others with respect is something we take pride in.

Because being kind doesn’t make you weak. It makes you somebody who understands the power of making another person feel valued. And in my opinion, that’s something this world needs a whole lot more of.